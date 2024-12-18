Akeal Hosein becomes 1st WI spinner to top T20I Rankings
Akeal Hosein created history by becoming the first West Indian spinner to achieve the number one spot in the ICC T20I Rankings for Bowlers. The historic feat was achieved after he picked two wickets in the opening match against Bangladesh. Although the West Indies lost the nail-biting contest in St Vincent, Hosein's performance pushed him three spots up the rankings. Here's more.
Hosein surpasses Rashid, Hasaranga, and Zampa in rankings
Hosein's ascent to the top of the ICC T20I Rankings for Bowlers saw him surpass three famous spinners: England's Adil Rashid, Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, and Australia's Adam Zampa. Hosein has 707 rating points and is above Rashid (701). Hasaranga is next with 696 points. Meanwhile, Zampa (694) is fourth. The remarkable jump highlights Hosein's phenomenal performance on the international cricket stage.
Root and Williamson dominate ICC Test Rankings for Batters
In the ICC Test Rankings, England's Joe Root reclaimed the top spot in the batters' chart after scoring 32 and 54 in the recently concluded Test match against New Zealand in Hamilton. He has 895 rating points. His teammate Harry Brook dropped to the second spot after the game. New Zealand's Kane Williamson, who is third in the ICC Test Rankings, narrowed the gap with Root by a mere 28 points after scoring 44 and 156 in Hamilton.
Bumrah tops the show among bowlers in Tests
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is the top-ranked bowler in the ICC Test Rankings. He has a total of 890 rating points with South Africa's Kagiso Rabada placed second with 856 rating points. New Zealand's Matt Henry rose two places to be placed 7th. He has 782 rating points.