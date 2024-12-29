Summarize Simplifying... In short Mark Waugh, speaking to Fox Cricket, has warned Indian captain Rohit Sharma about his poor performance during India's tour of Australia.

Rohit Sharma's career hangs by a thread (Image source: X/@ICC)

Mark Waugh issues career ultimatum to Indian captain Rohit Sharma

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:50 am Dec 29, 202408:50 am

What's the story Australian cricket legend Mark Waugh has sent a stern warning to Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, saying his career depends on his next innings. The statement comes amid Sharma's dismal Test performances and criticism over his captaincy in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Test series. Since September, Sharma has scored only 155 runs in 14 innings at an average of mere 11.07, including a lone half-century score.

Performance woes

Sharma's struggle continues in Australia

Sharma's struggles have continued during India's tour of Australia, having scored only 21 runs in four innings. Initially, he was placed at No. 6 to accommodate KL Rahul as an opener, but Sharma's low scores of 3, 6 and 10 across Tests in Adelaide and Brisbane saw him return as an opener in the ongoing fourth game in Melbourne. However, the change didn't help him as he managed just three runs in India's first innings.

Career ultimatum

Waugh's warning to Sharma

Waugh, speaking to Fox Cricket, warned Sharma that if he was the Indian selector, he would give him one last chance in the second innings at Melbourne. If he fails, he could be dropped for the final Test at Sydney Cricket Ground next month. Waugh suggested Jasprit Bumrah could be Sharma's potential replacement as captain if he doesn't improve.

End of era?

Waugh's take on Sharma's future

Waugh said, "If I was a selector now, it depends what happens in the second innings, but if he doesn't make runs in the second innings and we go to Sydney in a crucial Test match, I'd be saying 'Rohit thank you for your service.'" He said this could be the end of Sharma's career. Former Australian cricketer Mike Hussey asked if Sharma's mental and physical state should be taken into consideration, given his form.

Performance reflection

Waugh believes numbers reflect Sharma's state

Replying to Hussey's question about Sharma's mental and physical state, Waugh said the answer lies in his performance stats. He said, "I don't think you have to say 'where are you at?' You can see where he's at." He added even Sharma's field movements and tactics have been lacking, which shows a possible decline in his cricketing abilities.