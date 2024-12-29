Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a minor back or rib issue, Mitchell Starc is still capable of delivering high-speed bowling, according to Scott Boland.

Starc's absence on the fourth day of the Test sparked a debate about workload management, but Boland is confident in Starc's resilience, recalling a past incident where Starc bowled at high speeds with a broken finger.

Starc suffered a minor back issue (Image ource: X/@ICC)

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Scott Boland downplays Mitchell Starc's injury concern

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:33 am Dec 29, 202408:33 am

What's the story Australian cricketer Mitchell Starc was spotted clutching his back on the third day of the Boxing Day Test against India at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Despite bowling 25 overs in the first innings and giving away 86 runs without a wicket, Starc's performance remained undeterred. His teammate Scott Boland has now given an update on Starc's condition, assuring fans it was just a minor issue and Starc is expected to recover soon.

Recovery update

Boland assures Starc's readiness for upcoming games

Boland confirmed that Starc is recovering from a minor back or rib issue but is still capable of delivering at high speeds. "He just had a bit of a niggle somewhere in his back or rib, I don't know, somewhere back there, but he came out after the break and was bowling 140km/h," Boland said. He further emphasized Starc's resilience, stating that he can play through significant pain.

Workload concerns

Starc's absence on Day 4 sparks workload management debate

Starc's absence on the fourth day of the Test sparked conversations about workload management among cricketers. Commentator Harsha Bhogle noted that while India's Jasprit Bumrah had time to recover with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar's partnership, Starc had been bowling for two days straight. Despite these concerns, Boland is confident that Starc can handle the pressure and continue to give his best.

Past performance

Boland praises Starc's resilience and commitment

Boland also recalled an incident where Starc's toughness was on full display as he bowled at high speeds with a broken finger. "A couple of years ago here at the MCG (against England), he had a broken finger and we're pretty much planning for him not to bowl at all and then he came out and bowled 140km/h swingers," Boland said. This past performance only further highlights Starc's commitment to the game, even in the face of physical adversity.