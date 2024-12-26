Summarize Simplifying... In short In the first Test match against South Africa, Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam scored a notable 54 runs, contributing to a crucial fifty-plus stand with Mohammad Rizwan.

Despite a shaky start, Ghulam's performance helped stabilize Pakistan's innings.

Despite a shaky start, Ghulam's performance helped stabilize Pakistan's innings.

However, South Africa's Dane Paterson proved to be a formidable opponent, dismissing both Ayub and Babar Azam, and eventually Ghulam, shifting the game in South Africa's favor.

Ghulam scored a half-century for Pakistan on Day 1 (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

1st Test: Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam slams 54 versus South Africa

By Rajdeep Saha 06:26 pm Dec 26, 202406:26 pm

What's the story South Africa have dominated Day 1 of the first Test against Pakistan in Centurion, leaving the visitors reeling at 88/4 by lunch. The home team's bowlers, Corbin Bosch and Dane Paterson, capitalized on an impressive initial spell from Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen. Despite a resilient start from Pakistani openers Shan Masood and Saim Ayub, South Africa managed to break through their defenses. Notably, Kamran Ghulam settled the nerves for his side thereafter with a 54-run knock.

Early breakthrough

Debutant Bosch strikes early, dismisses Masood

The match turned on its head when South African skipper Temba Bavuma gave the ball to debutant Bosch. His first ball, a wide one outside off stump, was slashed at by Masood. The shot produced a thick outside edge which was safely held by Jansen at third slip. This was Bosch's first wicket on debut and the turning point in South Africa's favor.

Double strike

Paterson dismisses Ayub and Azam

Paterson then sent Ayub, who was playing a cautious game with just 14 runs off 34 balls, back. A delivery from Paterson found the outside edge of Ayub's bat and sent him back to the pavilion. The South African bowler wasn't done yet as he also sent Babar Azam, who was making a comeback to the side, back. Azam's tentative stroke outside off stump was caught in the slips, further denting Pakistan's top order. Saud Shakeel fell cheaply as well.

Duo

Ghulam and Rizwan add a fifty-plus stand

Ghulam and Mohammad Rizwan with the task of stabilizing Pakistan's innings before lunch. From 56/4, they took Pakistan to 88/4. Notably, they did a reasonable job aftet lunch and took the visitors close to 150. The partnership was broken when Ghulam was out with the score reading 137/5. Rizwan perished shortly thereafter. Pakistan were 142/6 with his dismissal.

Information

Ghulam averages 50-plus in Test cricket

Ghulam scored 54 runs from 71 balls. He hit 8 fours and a six. Notably, he reached his fifty from 52 balls. He was dismissed by Dane Paterson. Ghulam struck his maiden fifty in Tests. He owns a ton as well. In three matches (4 innings), Ghulam owns 201 runs at 50.25.

Do you know?

21st fifty in FC cricket for Ghulam

Playing his 62nd First-Class match, Ghulam has raced to 4,578 runs at close to 50. This was his 21st FC fifty. He also owns 17 tons. His best score in FC cricket is 166.