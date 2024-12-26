Summarize Simplifying... In short Sri Lanka is aiming for its first T20I series win in New Zealand, despite the Kiwis' current 14-8 lead in their 25-match history.

The teams' squads are set, with Mitchell Santner and Charith Asalanka as captains, and key players are on the brink of milestones, including Santner's potential 120th wicket and Kusal Mendis' possible 2,000th run.

The series promises to be a thrilling contest of cricket prowess. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mitchell Santner will lead New Zealand in the series

Sri Lanka eye maiden T20I series win in New Zealand

By Parth Dhall 06:14 pm Dec 26, 202406:14 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka are set to begin their white-ball leg in New Zealand with a three-match T20I series. Mount Maunganui and Nelson will host the three games on December 28, 30, and January 2. The two sides have produced some riveting T20I encounters in the past. Notably, the Lankans eye their maiden T20I series win in the country. Here's the statistical preview.

Record

A look at head-to-head record

New Zealand and Sri Lanka have locked horns in 25 T20Is as of now. The Kiwis lead the head-to-head record 14-8, while one match was washed out. Notably, two matches were decided via the Super-Over method. New Zealand have a 6-1 lead over Sri Lanka at home. Meanwhile, the Lankans have won another T20I in the country through Super Over.

Information

SL eye landmark series win

As mentioned, Sri Lanka are vying for their maiden T20I series win in New Zealand. The two countries have clashed in only two series comprising three-plus matches in New Zealand (2019 and 2023), both won by the home side.

Information

A look at Sri Lanka's squad

SL's squad: Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, and Binura Fernando.

Information

A look at New Zealand's squad

NZ's squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zac Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, and Nathan Smith.

Milestones

Key milestones on offer

Santner, who will be leading New Zealand as full-time captain, eyes the 120-wicket mark in T20Is. He is three wickets shy of the same. Similarly, Hasaranga could become the first player with 130 T20I wickets for Sri Lanka. Kusal Mendis (1,842) is closing in on 2,000 runs in the format. He would become the first-ever SL player with this feat.