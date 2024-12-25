Summarize Simplifying... In short In the latest ICC Test Rankings, Indian cricketers Jaiswal, Pant, Gill, Kohli, and Rohit have seen a drop in their positions due to recent performance issues.

However, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have bucked the trend, climbing up the rankings with Rahul becoming India's highest run-scorer of the series.

The fluctuating rankings come amidst a series of challenging matches for the Indian team. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rohit has struggled in Tests of late (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Indian batters experience dip in ICC Test Rankings: Details here

By Rajdeep Saha 03:37 pm Dec 25, 202403:37 pm

What's the story The latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Test Rankings have exposed a major fall for a few prominent players of the Indian cricket team. The update comes just ahead of the fourth Test against Australia, which will begin on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Indian batters Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill are some of those who have dropped.

Ranking drop

Jaiswal and Pant's rankings take a hit

Notably, Jaiswal, who had climbed to the second spot in the Test Rankings for Batters after the Perth Test, has slipped three places down to number five. He has 805 rating points. Meanwhile, Pant's continued struggles with form saw him drop two spots down to number 11. Pant has 708 rating points. Gill also suffered a setback in his ranking, falling four places to land at number 20. He has 652 rating points under his belt.

Captain's struggle

Kohli and Rohit's rankings suffer ahead of MCG Test

Kohli has also witnessed a drop in his ranking, slipping a place to number 21. The Indian stalwart is six points adrift of Gill. Team captain Rohit's case looks more dire as he has slipped five places to number 35. He has 585 rating points. This comes at a time when Rohit is being criticized for losing four out of his last five Tests, including a series whitewash against New Zealand aty home.

Ranking rise

Rahul and Jadeja climb in ICC Test Rankings for Batters

Unlike their teammates, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have witnessed an upward trend in their rankings. Rahul, who was earlier unsure of his spot in the team, jumped 10 places to number 40. He is also India's highest run-scorer of the series with 235 runs from three games. Jadeja also made a huge jump, moving up nine places to number 42. He scored a valuable fifty in the previous Test.