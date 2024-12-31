Summarize Simplifying... In short Kapil Dev holds the record for the most Test wickets taken by an Indian bowler in a calendar year, with 75 wickets in 1983 and 74 in 1979.

Presenting Indian bowlers with most Test wickets in calendar year

What's the story Team India has a glorious history of producing world-class cricketers, including some legendary batters and bowlers. One of them is Jasprit Bumrah, who had a dream year in 2024. He was particularly lethal in Tests as no other bowler took more wickets than him in whites this year. Here we present the top five Indian bowlers with most Test wickets in a single calendar year.

Jasprit Bumrah - 71 in 2024

Bumrah's brilliance in 2024 earns him the number five spot on this elite list. As per ESPNcricinfo, he picked an incredible 71 Test wickets in just 26 innings, averaging just 14.92. This includes five fifers and four four-wicket hauls. His best came against England in Vishakhapatnam, where he picked six wickets for just 45 runs. Notably, no other bowler has scalped 65-plus Test wickets in a calender year at a sub-15 average.

Ravichandran Ashwin - 72 wickets in 2016

Ravichandran Ashwin, one of the finest spinners in the game's history, took 72 Test wickets in 2016 in just 23 innings. The former off-spinner ended the year with an average of 23.9 and eight five-wicket hauls to his name. This also includes a four-fer and three match 10-fers. His best performance came against New Zealand in Indore, where he took seven wickets for just 59 runs, leading India to a resounding victory.

Anil Kumble - 74 wickets in 2004

Widely regarded as India's greatest spinner, Anil Kumble made history in 2004 by taking 74 Test wickets in just 23 innings. He ended the year with an impressive average of 24.83. His most memorable performance was against Australia in Sydney, where he claimed eight wickets for a staggering 141 runs. The former leg-spinner claimed six five-wicket hauls that year besides a couple of match 10-fers. Kumble also claimed three four-fers.

Kapil Dev - 74 wickets in 1979

Kapil Dev, often hailed as India's greatest all-rounder, also claimed 74 Test wickets in just 29 innings in 1979. He finished the year with a brilliant average of 22.95 and five five-wicket hauls to his name. The former pacer also claimed four four-fers. His best performance came against Pakistan at Kanpur, where he took six wickets for just 63 runs.

Kapil Dev - 75 wickets in 1983

Kapil also holds the record for most Test wickets taken by an Indian bowler in a calendar year, thanks to his phenomenal run in 1983. He took a record 75 Test wickets in just 25 innings, finishing the year with an average of 23.18 and five five-wicket hauls to his name (4W: 5). The pacer also claimed a match 10-fer. His best came against West Indies in Ahmedabad, where he took nine wickets for just 83 runs.