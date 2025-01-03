Summarize Simplifying... In short Mayank Agarwal is on a roll in the VHT 2025 season, scoring his 4th consecutive 50-plus score and accumulating a total of 497 runs in six matches.

His impressive performance includes a match-winning 139* against Punjab and a 124-run knock against Hyderabad.

With an average of nearly 50, he has now scored 44 fifties and 18 tons in his List A cricket career.

Mayank slammed 69 runs in VHT against Saurashtra (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Mayank Agarwal slams his 4th consecutive 50-plus score in VHT

By Rajdeep Saha 01:20 pm Jan 03, 202501:20 pm

What's the story Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal continued to be amongst the runs in the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The veteran opener smashed a solid 69-run knock versus Saurashtra at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad on Friday. Mayank's 69 helped his side post a score of 349/7 in 50 overs. Notably, this is Mayank's 4th consecutive 50-plus score in the ongoing tournament.

Another solid effort from Mayank's blade

Mayank and Nikin Jose added 41 runs for the 1st wicket before KV Aneesh joined and a solid 137-run stand was added. Mayank faced 65 balls and smashed 7 fours and a six. He was dismissed in the 28th over by Pranav Karia.

A dream VHT campaign for Mayank

Mayank started his VHT campaign with a 47-run knock versus Mumbai. Thereafter, the veteran opener fell for a paltry 18 versus Puducherry. In his side's 3rd match versus Punjab, Mayank slammed a match-winning 139*. It was a solo effort. Mayank hit 100* next against Arunachal Pradesh. Thereafter, Mayank slammed 124 runs versus Hyderabad to register a 3rd successive ton. And now, he hit 69.

497 runs for Mayank in the ongoing VHT season

Mayank owns 497 runs from six matches in VHT 2024/25. He averages a sensational 124.25. He has smoked 57 fours and 14 sixes with his strike rate being 116-plus.

Mayank slams his 44th fifty in List A cricket

Mayank has raced to 5,462 runs in List A cricket from 119 matches at an average of close to 50, as per ESPNcricinfo. In addition to 18 tons, he now owns 44 fifties. He has 105 sixes in the 50-over format.