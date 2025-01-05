Avishka Fernando slams his ninth ODI fifty: Stats
What's the story
Avishka Fernando helped Sri Lanka post a total of 178 runs in the first ODI against New Zealand, at the Basin Reserve.
His half-century, along with Janith Liyanage's 36-run contribution, gave the much-needed stability to the innings.
The duo added 87 runs to rescue the visitors from a top-order collapse.
This was especially important after Sri Lanka had collapsed to a worrying 23/4 early on in their innings.
Match progression
Early setbacks and steady recovery for Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's innings started on a shaky note with opener in-form opener Pathum Nissanka falling in the fifth over.
The team also lost Kusal Mendis early, bowled by Jacob Duffy for just two runs.
However, Fernando and Liyanage steadied the ship with an 87-run stand, taking Sri Lanka to 108/4 after 25 overs.
Key performances
Fernando's defiant innings and subsequent dismissals
Fernando, 26, played a gritty innings bringing up his half-century off just 52 balls, including six fours and a six.
He was dismissed soon after Liyanage, driving at a Nathan Smith delivery that was caught by Glenn Phillips at backward point.
This ended their crucial partnership for Sri Lanka.
Match conclusion
Late surge and final dismissals in Sri Lanka's innings
Chamindu Wickramasinghe and Wanindu Hasaranga added 48 runs for the seventh wicket before Matt Henry dismissed Wickramasinghe for 22.
Hasaranga, who is known for his aggressive batting style, scored a quickfire 35 off just 33 balls before falling victim to Henry as well.
The final wicket of Eshan Malinga, who made four on debut, also went to Henry.
Bowling prowess
New Zealand's Henry shines with 4-wicket haul
Henry was on fire as he picked four wickets for just 19 runs in his 10 overs.
His efforts helped New Zealand bundle out Sri Lanka within 43.4 overs.
Notably, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner also displayed his fielding prowess as he took a wicket, effected a run-out and took three catches off Henry's bowling.
Stats
Fine fifty from Fernando
Fernando made 56 off 63 balls with the help of six boundaries and a maximum.
In 48 matches, Fernando now owns 1,561 runs at 33.21. In addition to four tons, the classy batter also owns nine fifties.
As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his second 50-plus score in three ODI innings against NZ. The tally also includes a hundred.
Overall, he now has 161 ODI runs against NZ at 53.66.