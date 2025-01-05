What's the story

Avishka Fernando helped Sri Lanka post a total of 178 runs in the first ODI against New Zealand, at the Basin Reserve.

His half-century, along with Janith Liyanage's 36-run contribution, gave the much-needed stability to the innings.

The duo added 87 runs to rescue the visitors from a top-order collapse.

This was especially important after Sri Lanka had collapsed to a worrying 23/4 early on in their innings.