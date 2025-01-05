What's the story

Australia have clinched the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after the wait of 10 long years.

They beat India by six wickets in the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) to record a 3-1 triumph.

It has been a remarkable comeback from the hosts after losing the series opener.

Meanwile, Scott Boland was Australia's standout performer at SCG, having taken 10 wickets in the game.