What's the story

In a recent Premier League clash, Brighton held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw. The turning point of the match was Joao Pedro's penalty in the 61st minute.

This result has further dented Arsenal's title race and handed Liverpool an advantage.

The Gunners missed key players Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz due to illness while Martin Odegaard was only fit for the bench.

Arsenal had a positive start and scored early but Pedro dented their hopes of all three points.