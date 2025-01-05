Brighton hold Arsenal, impacting Premier League title race: Key stats
What's the story
In a recent Premier League clash, Brighton held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw. The turning point of the match was Joao Pedro's penalty in the 61st minute.
This result has further dented Arsenal's title race and handed Liverpool an advantage.
The Gunners missed key players Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz due to illness while Martin Odegaard was only fit for the bench.
Arsenal had a positive start and scored early but Pedro dented their hopes of all three points.
Initial lead
Nwaneri's early goal sets the stage for Arsenal
Despite missing key players, Arsenal took an early lead in the match. Ethan Nwaneri, on his second Premier League start, scored the opening goal.
However, he was substituted at half-time for Gabriel Martinelli.
The Gunners had opportunities to extend their lead before halftime but failed to capitalize on them.
Game changer
Brighton's strategy shift and penalty controversy
In the second half, Brighton's coach Fabian Hurzeler made tactical changes by bringing on Georginio Rutter and Yankuba Minteh. This appeared to have given life to Brighton's attack.
The match took a dramatic turn when William Saliba collided with Pedro in the penalty area, resulting in a controversial penalty decision that left Mikel Arteta, Arsenal's manager, visibly upset on the sidelines.
Equalizer
Pedro's penalty equalizes the score for Brighton
Pedro converted the penalty to bring Brighton level with Arsenal.
The decision was supported by VAR as there was "sufficient contact for the penalty."
After this, Brighton dominated and almost clinched the victory but fell short by inches.
Arsenal struggled to regain control after Brighton's equalizer, raising questions about their attacking strength in January window.
Title implications
Draw leaves Arsenal trailing in Premier League title race
The draw has major ramifications for the Premier League title race.
Brighton stay at 10th with 28 points, but Arsenal now sit five points behind Liverpool, who have two games in hand.
Arsenal played out their 7th draw of the campaign. They have 40 points under their belt.
This setback could possibly increase the gap between the Gunners and their rivals in the current battle for the league title.
Information
Here are the match stats
Brighton had 4 shots on target with Arsenal clocking three. Brighton had 1.56 expected goals with Arsenal managing 0.84. Arsenal had 24 touches in the opposition box as Brighton had 17. The Gunners had 55% ball possession.
Do you know?
4th successive draw for Arsenal in the Premier League
Arsenal and Brighton failed to beat each other this season in their Premier League duels. The Seagulls are winless in their last 8 Premier League games (D6 L2). They have drawn four successive games in the Premier League.