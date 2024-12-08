Summarize Simplifying... In short West Ham United's top scorer, Michail Antonio, is stable after undergoing surgery following a car crash in Epping.

The football community, including Premier League clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool, have rallied around Antonio, expressing their support on social media.

Meanwhile, Essex Police are investigating the serious crash involving a Ferrari and are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage.

Antonio suffered a car crash in London

West Ham's Michail Antonio undergoes surgery after car crash

By Rajdeep Saha 09:25 pm Dec 08, 2024

What's the story West Ham United's top striker Michail Antonio has successfully undergone surgery for a lower limb fracture. The injury was sustained in a car accident on Saturday. The club confirmed the 34-year-old player will remain under hospital supervision in the coming days. They also expressed their gratitude to the emergency services and first responders who provided immediate care at the scene of the accident.

Post-operative status

Antonio's condition stable post-surgery

After the surgery, West Ham United confirmed that Antonio is in a stable condition. The club said on Saturday evening that he was "conscious and communicating." The accident took place in Epping, following which Antonio was taken to a central London hospital for treatment. Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said they attended the accident scene at 13:02 GMT on Saturday and had extricated a man trapped in his car by 13:45.

Career highlights

Antonio's impressive career and accident investigation

Antonio, a key player for West Ham United since 2015, is the club's all-time leading scorer in the Premier League with 68 goals from 268 league appearances. He has scored once in 15 appearances for the Hammers this season. His career also includes stints at Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday before joining West Ham. Meanwhile, Essex Police are investigating a serious crash involving a Ferrari and have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.

Support messages

Football community rallies around Antonio

The news of Antonio's accident has led to an outpouring of support from the football community. Premier League clubs such as Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool have posted messages of solidarity on social media. Arsenal wrote: "Everyone at Arsenal sends their love, support and well wishes to Michail, his family and West Ham United." Chelsea also said their thoughts are with Michail and his family during this difficult time.

Statement

West Ham issued statements on Saturday

On Saturday, the Hammers first issued a statement, saying, "West Ham United can confirm striker Michail Antonio has today been involved in a road traffic accident. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Club are with Michail, his family and friends at this time. The Club will issue an update in due course." Thereafter, the club issued another statement, saying Antonio was in a stable condition and was conscious and communicating.