Erling Haaland's brace powers Manchester City over West Ham
What's the story
Erling Haaland's double strike and Savinho's brilliant display guided Manchester City to a 4-1 victory over West Ham at the Etihad Stadium in matchweek 20 of the Premier League 2024-25 season.
The match started with an own goal from Vladimir Coufal, followed by two goals from Haaland on either side of half-time, all three assisted by Savinho.
Phil Foden added a fourth for City, marking back-to-back wins for Pep Guardiola's men after their recent win against Leicester.
Match highlights
Savinho's stellar performance in City's victory
Despite City's unimpressive first-half display, Savinho dazzled in the final third.
His left-wing cross deflected off Coufal for the opener and his tantalizing cross was headed in by Haaland for the second.
In the second half, it was again Savinho who set up Haaland with a pass splitting West Ham's defense, allowing him to score his ninth goal against them.
Game progression
West Ham's struggle and City's 4th goal
The pressure increased on West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui as his side conceded another four goals after a 5-0 defeat by Liverpool in their last game of 2024.
A defensive error by West Ham resulted in City's fourth goal within an hour with Kevin De Bruyne setting up Foden.
Although Niclas Fullkrug scored for West Ham, the final scoreline of 4-1 still favored Manchester City.
Team lineup
Guardiola's unchanged team and De Bruyne's milestone
Guardiola went with an unchanged team after their win over Leicester. De Bruyne continued as the captain, making his 400th appearance for the club.
Meanwhile, Lopetegui made a few changes after Jarrod Bowen's injury, bringing back Jean-Clair Todibo, Tomas Soucek, Crysencio Summerville and Fullkrug while Konstantinos Mavropanos and Carlos Soler were benched.
Player performance
Savinho's rise and City's future prospects
Savinho, who joined City in the summer, has been a revelation.
Although he didn't score his first goal for the club until the final game of 2024, he has now shown his exceptional skills.
Guardiola had previously hinted that Savinho prefers the right wing but against West Ham, he was brilliant on the left.
At just 20, Savinho looks like a promising prospect for City's future team.
Details
Match stats and points table
City had 7 shots on target from 10 attempts. The Hammers had 4 shots on target from 17 attempts.
City owned 57% ball possession and an 89% pass accuracy. City also earned 7 corners.
After 20 matches, City own 10 wins (D4 L6). They have raced to 34 points and are sixth.
West Ham are placed 13th with 23 points. They suffered their ninth defeat of the season.
Stats
Key numbers of Haaland, De Bruyne and Foden
In 86 Premier League appearances, Haaland has raced to 79 goals (A14). This season, the prolific striker has scored 16 goals.
Overall, Haaland made his 125th appearance for City in all competitions. He owns 111 goals.
De Bruyne has raced to 115 assists in the Premier League from 273 appearances. He is involved in 5 Premier League goals this season (G2 A3).
Foden netted his 56th goal in the Premier League (A27). He played his 179th match.
Do you know?
Unique feats attained in the match
As per Opta, Man City scored four goals in a Premier League game for the first time since August 2024. They had beaten Ipswich Town back then. Haaland now owns nine Premier League goals against the Hammers. Only against RB Leipzig, Haaland has more goals in top-flight football (12).
Information
400th appearance for De Bruyne in City colors
De Bruyne completed 400 games for City in all competitions. He is the 15th player to achieve this milestone. He has played 187 home games and 213 away matches. 270 of his appearances for City have come in the Premier League. Overall, he has 104 goals and 165 assists for the club in all comeptitions.
January 4, 2025