What's the story

Erling Haaland's double strike and Savinho's brilliant display guided Manchester City to a 4-1 victory over West Ham at the Etihad Stadium in matchweek 20 of the Premier League 2024-25 season.

The match started with an own goal from Vladimir Coufal, followed by two goals from Haaland on either side of half-time, all three assisted by Savinho.

Phil Foden added a fourth for City, marking back-to-back wins for Pep Guardiola's men after their recent win against Leicester.