Gabriel Jesus's hat-trick propels Arsenal to Carabao Cup semis

By Rajdeep Saha 03:30 am Dec 19, 2024

What's the story Gabriel Jesus turned out to be the hero for Arsenal in their Carabao Cup quarter-final clash against Crystal Palace. The Brazilian forward, scored a second-half hat-trick to give his side a 3-2 win. The victory has taken Mikel Arteta's side to the semi-finals of the tournament. Jesus registered his hat-trick in the 54th, 73rd and 81st minute respectively. Here are further details.

Crystal Palace took an early lead in the match with a goal from Jean-Philippe Mateta in the fourth minute. The goal came after a long ball over the Arsenal defense, which Mateta skillfully converted into a score. Despite the setback, Arsenal continued to press forward but their efforts were primarily limited to set-pieces during the first half of the game.

The introduction of captain Martin Odegaard at half-time proved to be a turning point for Arsenal. Eight minutes into the second half, Odegaard assisted Jesus in scoring his first goal of the match. Despite a few missed opportunities, Jesus continued his scoring spree with two more goals, completing his hat-trick and giving Arsenal a 3-1 lead over Crystal Palace. Bukayo Saka assisted Jesus' 2nd goal whereas Odegaard provided his 2nd assist for the Brazilian's third.

The match turned dramatic when former Arsenal player Eddie Nketiah scored against his old club with a superb header. This reduced the deficit to 3-2 and created tension in the final minutes of the game. However, Arsenal held their lead and secured their place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals for the second time in three seasons.

The hat-trick means Jesus has raced to 23 goals for Arsenal in 90 appearances. All of his 4 goals this season have come in the Carabao Cup.

Saka is having a solid season for Arsenal. He has raced to 13 assists for the club in all competitions this season. Odegaard now has 4 assists this season. This was his first Carabao Cup game this season.