2nd Test: South Africa aim for clean sweep versus Pakistan

What's the story Pakistan will be trying to put up a strong show against South Africa in the upcoming 2nd Test being held at the Newlands, Cape Town. The Proteas have already booked their berth in the World Test Championship final, after defeating Pakistan by two wickets in Centurion. Despite the win, they are keen to keep their unbeaten record against Pakistan on home soil. SA are on an 8-match unbeaten streak against Pakistan at home (Tests).

Team changes

South Africa make changes for 2nd Test

South Africa have made a number of changes to their team for the second Test. Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, and debutant fast bowler Kwena Maphaka have been added to the side. Opener Tony de Zorzi has been ruled out due to a thigh strain, while Corbin Bosch and Dane Paterson have been benched. Meanwhile, Pakistan are yet to announce their playing XI for this match.

Captain's words

South Africa's captain comments on upcoming Test

South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma spoke about the upcoming Test at Newlands. He said there's lesser grass on this pitch than Centurion and expects spin to play a role later in the match. Although they have already qualified for the World Test Championship final, Bavuma stressed his team wants to win this series as well. "The series is still on the line," he said during a press conference.

Information

A look at the H2H record

As per ESPNcricinfo, the two sides have met 29 times in Test cricket. Pakistan have won six matches compared to the Proteas' 16 wins. 7 matches have ended in draws.

XIs

A look at SA's XI and Pakistan's predicted XI

South Africa playing XI: Ryan Rickleton, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka. Pakistan predicted XI: Shan Masood (captain), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Aamer Jamal/Noman Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Khurram Shahzad.

Stats

Decoding the key stats

SA spinner Maharaj is seven wickets away from becoming the first from his nation to take 200 Test wickets. He owns 193 scalps at 29.67 heading into this match. Babar Azam has scored 275 runs at 34.37 from four matches on Proteas soil. He scored a half-century in the 1st Test. Mohammad Abbas is closing in on 100 Test wickets. He has 97 scalps at 22.73 from 26 matches.

