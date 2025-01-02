Summarize Simplifying... In short Chris Lynn, promoted to opener, led Adelaide to a five-wicket victory over Melbourne in the Big Bash League with a 104-run stand with D'Arcy Short.

Lynn's impressive 88-run knock marked his 31st half-century in the league, taking his total to 3,859 runs.

His overall T20 stats boast 8,208 runs, including 54 half-centuries and five centuries.

Lynn scored a blistering 88 runs off just 51 balls

Chris Lynn slams his 31st half-century in Big Bash League

By Rajdeep Saha 06:42 pm Jan 02, 202506:42 pm

What's the story Chris Lynn's brilliant show guided the Adelaide Strikers to a much-needed win against the Melbourne Renegades in Thursday night's Big Bash League (BBL) clash. Lynn scored a blistering 88 runs off just 51 balls at the Marvel Stadium. Lynn's innings included 10 fours and four sixes, making it his highest BBL score since the 2019-20 season and his first half-century in this campaign.

Match highlights

Lynn and Short's partnership secures Strikers's win

Promoted from No. 3, Lynn dominated the match with a 104-run opening stand with D'Arcy Short. The partnership set the tone for Adelaide's five-wicket victory over Melbourne. After four overs, Lynn had scored 37 runs, while Short hadn't even opened his account after facing three balls. However, he managed to score a single in the fifth over and contributed 27 runs from 20 balls before being dismissed by Tom Rogers in the 11th over.

Stats

Lynn's terrific T20 stats

Lynn's 88 takes him to 3,859 runs in the Big Bash League at 36.06, as per ESPNcricinfo. He registered his 31st fifty in addition to owning a ton. The veteran batter has smoked 317 fours and 214 sixes. His strike rate is 148.93. Overall in T20 cricket, Lynn owns 8,208 runs at 32.31. He registered his 54th T20 fifty (100s: 5). He owns 428 sixes and 727 fours (SR: 142.47).

