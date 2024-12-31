Summarize Simplifying... In short In a recent Bangladesh Premier League match, West Indies cricketer Oshane Thomas had a challenging over, taking 12 attempts to complete it due to multiple no-balls and wides.

Despite the initial hiccups, he managed to dismiss Islam on the fifth legal delivery, ending the over with 18 runs conceded.

Thomas was playing for Khulna Tigers

Oshane Thomas bowls 12-ball over in Bangladesh Premier League

By Parth Dhall 04:58 pm Dec 31, 2024

What's the story West Indies fast bowler, Oshane Thomas, witnessed a bizarre incident during a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match. The match was played between Khulna Tigers and Chittagong Kings. Playing for the former, who set a target of 204 runs, Thomas opened the bowling against Naeem Islam. But his first over went on to an unbelievable 12 deliveries, courtesy a few no-balls and wides.

Initial struggle

Thomas's first over marred by no-balls and wides

Thomas's first delivery was a no-ball, but he soon corrected his line and length with a perfect delivery at the stumps. However, then came another no-ball, which went for six runs, and two wides. This added extra runs to the total. A third no-ball from Thomas was hit for four by Islam. By now, Thomas had already given away 15 runs off just one legal delivery.

Wicket fall

Thomas's over ends with wicket after 12 attempts

Despite the initial setbacks, it took Thomas five tries to bowl the first two legal deliveries of his over. He then managed to bowl two consecutive dot balls. However, another no-ball was bowled in this over. The extra delivery from this no-ball resulted in Islam's dismissal on the fifth legal delivery of the over. After 12 attempts, Thomas finally completed his over, having conceded a total of 18 runs.

Career stats

Thomas's international cricket career

Thomas has featured in 21 T20Is for the West Indies, taking 21 wickets at an average of 30.38 and an economy of 9.38. He also has 25 ODIs to his name. His last appearance for the international side came in February 2024. Despite his bizarre over in the BPL game, Thomas's overall T20 numbers are still impressive. He owns 88 T20 scalps at 25.06.