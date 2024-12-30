Summarize Simplifying... In short In the thrilling world of Test cricket, teams have often snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Notable instances include the Proteas team's comeback against Pakistan, New Zealand's nail-biting win against West Indies in 1980, England's narrow escape against Australia in 1890, and Pakistan's stunning triumph over England in 1992.

These matches showcased the unpredictable nature of the sport, with lower-order batters and unbeaten stands turning the tide in favor of their teams.

SA joined an unique list (Image source: X/@ICC)

Instances of teams winning after this collapse in Test cricket

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:33 am Dec 30, 2024

What's the story South Africa defeated Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test match to book a spot in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25. Chasing a paltry-looking target of 148 runs in Centurion, SA were once reeling at 99/8. However, pacers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen took their team home on Day 4. Here we present the instances of teams winnings after being 8 down under 100 runs in fourth innings.

SA vs PAK, Centurion, 2024

The Proteas team was going well at 96/4 in the aformentioned game before being hit by the Mohammad Abbas storm. He took three wickets in a span of two overs to reduce the hosts to 99/8. The pacer overall took six wickets in the innings as Pakistan were well in front to seal the contest. However, an unbeaten 51-run stand between Jansen (16*) and Rabada (31*) helped the hosts claim a thrilling win.

NZ vs WI, Dunedin, 1980

New Zealand need to chase down just 104 in the 190 Dunedin Test against West Indies. Their chase was far from smooth as WI pacers took wickets at regular intervals. The hosts were even reduced to 54/7 before lower-order batters Richard Hadlee (17) and Lance Cairns (19) rescued them. NZ lost their ninth wicket when they needed just four runs. They eventually prevailed by a solitary wicket.

ENG vs AUS, The Oval, 1890

England were set a target of 95 in a low-scoring 1890 Oval Test. The Aussie bowlers struck at regular intervals as England were once reeling at 32/4. Maurice Read (35) and James Cranston (15) then rescued them with a 51-run stand J.J. Ferris was Australia's star bowler as he returned with a five-wicket haul. Though the Englishmen lost four more wickets toward the end, they crossed the line with two wickets to spare.

PAK vs ENG, Lord's, 1992

Pakistan sealed a stunning two-wicket triumph in the 1992 Lord's Test against England. Chasing a modest 138, the visitors lost eight wickets with just 95 runs on the board. Wasim Akram (45*) was then joined by his partner-in-crime Waqar Younis (20*) as the duo scripted an unbeaten 46-run stand for the ninth wicket. Their resistance helped Pakistan seal the game.