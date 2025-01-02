Summarize Simplifying... In short Rohit Sharma, who has been struggling with his form, has been dropped for the Sydney Test against Australia.

Jasprit Bumrah will lead the team at SCG

Rohit Sharma dropped for Sydney Test against Australia: Reports

By Rajdeep Saha 06:05 pm Jan 02, 2025

What's the story Indian cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, has been dropped from the playing XI for the upcoming Sydney Test against Australia. As per reports, the decision comes in the wake of his recent dismal performance. The onus of leading the team now lies on Jasprit Bumrah, who has been tasked with retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The team composition is set to see changes as India trail 2-1.

Performance review

Rohit's performance and team changes

Rohit's poor show in the recent Test matches has prompted a shake-up in the team's strategy. After missing the first Test due to personal reasons, his return as leader in Adelaide didn't bear fruit. His decision to bat in the middle-order for Adelaide and Brisbane fixtures, then open in Melbourne, saw Shubman Gill being dropped but didn't help his own cause.

Career trajectory

Rohit's form took a massive dip: Stats

Rohit's form has been on a downward spiral. In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he has only managed 31 runs from five innings at 6.20. Before the Australia series, Rohit scored 2, 52, 0, 8, 18 and 11 against New Zealand at home in a three-match affair. India were blanked 3-0 by the Kiwis. Prior to that, he also failed against Bangladesh, scoring 6, 5, 23 and 8. In 2024, Rohit managed 619 runs from 14 matches at a dismal 24.76.

Leadership transition

Bumrah to lead India in Sydney Test

Rohit's absence from the pre-match press conference and coach Gautam Gambhir's vague responses about the playing XI, have sparked speculation about his future in Test cricket. As India go through a rapid transition, it seems Rohit may have played his last Test for India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Bumrah, who was extremely active during Thursday's practice session, will take over as captain for the second time in this series.

Strategy shift

Team changes and strategy for Sydney Test

With Rohit's exclusion, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal are likely to return as openers while Gill bats at No. 3. With Akash Deep injured, pacer Prasidh Krishna is likely to debut. The team hopes this change in leadership will bring a new energy into the dressing room and help them retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by winning the final game in Sydney.