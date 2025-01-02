Summarize Simplifying... In short In the world of men's T20 cricket, Malaysia's Syazrul Idrus holds the record for the best bowling figures, taking seven wickets for just eight runs in a 2023 World Cup Qualifier match against China.

Following closely behind are Colin Ackermann, who took seven wickets for 18 runs in a 2019 Vitality Blast match, and Taskin Ahmed, who also claimed seven wickets in a 2024 match against Dhaka Capital.

These impressive feats surpass any other bowler's performance in men's T20s.

Taskin Ahmed bagged figures worth 7/19 for Durbar Rajshahi against Dhaka Capital

A look at best bowling figures in men's T20s

By Parth Dhall 05:07 pm Jan 02, 202505:07 pm

What's the story Star bowler Taskin Ahmed scripted history in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) by recording a seven-wicket haul. He bagged figures worth 7/19 for Durbar Rajshahi against Dhaka Capital on Thursday (January 2). These are now the third-best bowling figures ever in men's T20 cricket. Only three men have registered seven wickets in a men's T20s. Have a look at his list.

#1

Syazrul Idrus: 7/8 vs China, 2023

Malaysia's Syazrul Idrus currently has the best bowling figures in T20 cricket. Idrus attained this feat in the 2023 Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier match (Asia) against China. He took seven wickets for eight runs in four overs as the Chinese team was bowled out for 23. The medium-pacer also bowled a maiden. Malaysia later chased it down in 4.5 overs.

#2

Colin Ackermann: 7/18 vs Leicestershire, 2019

Colin Ackermann occupies the second spot on this list. The right-arm spinner took seven wickets for 18 runs in four overs for Leicestershire against Birmingham Bears in the 2019 Vitality Blast. Ackermann powered Leicestershire to a 55-run win as they successfully defended 189/6. The Bears were bowled out for 134 with Ackermann's efforts. He was adjudged the Player of the Match.

#3

Taskin Ahmed: 7/19 vs Dhaka Capital, 2024

Bangladesh's Taskin now has the third-best bowling figures in men's T20s. The right-arm seamer took seven wickets as Dhaka Capital were restricted to 174/9 in 20 overs. He conceded 19 runs in four overs. Ahmed's exploits brought the Capital down from 129/3. Durbar Rajshahi eventually won by seven wickets with 11 balls remaining. Notably, Ahmed bowled 15 dot balls.

Information

Ahmed surpassed Mustafizur Rahman

No bowler other than the ones mentioned above have taken more than six wickets in a men's T20. The previous-best figures for a Bangladesh bowler in the format was 6/10 by Mustafizur Rahman in 2024.