The Philadelphia Eagles' RB Saquon Barkley is the current rushing yards leader after 16 games (Image credit: X/@saquon)

NFL: Ranking top five RBs with most rushing yards (2024)

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:31 pm Jan 02, 202504:31 pm

What's the story In the 2024 NFL season, running backs continue to dominate the field with impressive rushing yard totals. This article ranks the top five RBs with the most rushing yards, highlighting their standout performances and contributions to their teams. As the league evolves, these players are rewriting the record books—just like Saquon Barkley, who became the ninth RB to cross the 2000 rushing yards mark.

#1

Saquon Barkley - Philadelphia Eagles (2,005 yards)

As mentioned Barkley became just the ninth RB in NFL history to cross the 2000 rushing yards mark. Meanwhile, the Eagles RB now owns 2,005 rushing yards from 16 games, but would unfortunately not be able to break the single-season record as he will be rested for the final game. Overall, he owns 13 rushing TDs and 17.4 receiving yards per game.

#2

Derrick Henry - Baltimore Ravens (1,783 yards)

The Ravens' ninth-year RB stands second on this list on the back of 1,783 yards. Across 16 games this season he has managed 14 rushing TDs (tied for the most on this list), from 305 attempts. He also owns 170 receiving yards from 17 receptions and an average of 10. Additionally, he is one of the two RBs to cross the 1,500-yard mark.

#3

Kyren Williams - Los Angeles Rams (1,299 yards)

The Rams are having a great season having clinched the playoffs with a 10-6 record. Meanwhile, their RB stands third on the list of most rushing yards thanks to his 1,299 yards across the 16 games this season. Overall, he owns 81.2 rushing yards per game from 316 attempts. He has also managed 182 receiving yards from 34 receptions.

#4

Bijan Robinson - Atlanta Falcons (1,286 yards)

The Falcons currently stand second in the NFC South with an 8-8 record while their RB has placed him in fourth place on this list. Robinson currently owns 1,286 yards across the 16 games he's played. He also boasts 80.4 rushing yards per game from 276 attempts and 4.7 yards per carry (second most on this list). Overall, he also has 12 rushing TDs.

#5

Josh Jacobs - Green Bay Packers (1,285 yards)

The Packers' sixth-year RB rounds out the top five with 1,285 yards, just one shy of a fourth-place tie. While the Packers have clinched the Wild Card spot with an 11-5 record Jacobs owns 14 rushing scores (tied for most on this list). Overall, he also has managed 80.3 receiving yards per game with an average of 4.4 yards per carry.