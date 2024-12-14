Summarize Simplifying... In short The NFL season has seen some impressive performances from punters. Cole leads with an average of 51.7 yards per punt, while Logan Cooke of the Jaguars boasts one of the highest yardages this season.

The Las Vegas Raiders' punter AJ Cole currently leads all the league punters with the best average so far (Image credit: X/@RAIDERS_PR)

NFL: Decoding the top five punters through Week 15

By Pavan Thimmaiah 05:50 pm Dec 14, 202405:50 pm

What's the story As the NFL season reaches its peak in Week 15, the punters play a crucial role in shaping field position and influencing game outcomes. With consistent performances, the league's top punters are showcasing exceptional skills in distance, accuracy, and strategic execution. In this article, we'll break down the performances of the top five punters, evaluating their impact.

#1

AJ Cole - Las Vegas Raiders

This season Cole has excelled with 48 punts amassing 2,482 yards over 13 games, achieving an average of 51.7 yards per punt. Notably, his longest punt reached an impressive 70 yards, demonstrating exceptional distance and precision. However, among the 48 punts, only six resulted in a touchback, emphasizing strategic placement. These numbers highlight the punter's consistent impact on the team and field position.

#2

Logan Cooke - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars are not having a great season so far, sitting third in the AFC South with a 3-10 record. Meanwhile, their punter stands second on this list with an average of 51.2 including 52 punts from 13 games. He also boasts 2,660 yards (one of the league's highest this season) including the longest punt of 73 yards and 27 punts inside the 20.

#3

Jack Fox - Detroit Lions

The Lions are enjoying a great 2024 season having clinched the Wild Card berth with a 12-1 record so far. Additionally, Detroit's punter Fox also sits atop the top five punters this season with a 50.7 average in 13 games. Meanwhile, he also owns 1,979 yards from 39 punts, with 20 of them coming inside 20 yards. He also boasts just four touchbacks.

#4

Ryan Stonehouse - Tennesse Titans

Although the Titans are staring at the brink of elimination with a 3-10 record, their punter has been making a name for himself. With an average of 50.6 and the highest yards in the top five (3,035), Stonehouse sits comfortably in fourth place so far. Additionally, he also boasts 60 punts (highest on this list) in 13 games including 18 inside 20 yards.

#5

Bryce Baringer - New England Patriots

The Patriots are enduring a tough 2024 season, sitting fourth in the AFC East with a 3-10 record, one of their worst. Despite this, Baringer shines, ranking fifth among punters with 58 punts covering 2,912 yards across 13 games, averaging 50.2 yards per punt. His longest punt hit 75 yards with eight touchbacks, showcasing his accuracy and ability to flip field position effectively.