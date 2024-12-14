Summarize Simplifying... In short Neeraj Chopra's shirt from his silver medal-winning performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics has been added to the World Athletics' museum.

Chopra, who previously won India's first Olympic gold in athletics at the 2020 Tokyo Games, was recognized alongside other athletes who donated their competition gear.

The museum also houses historic items from past Olympic champions, emphasizing the importance of athlete contributions to preserving the sport's heritage.

The shirt is now displayed on MOWA's online 3D platform (Image Source: X/@Neeraj_chopra1)

Neeraj Chopra's Paris Olympics shirt inducted into World Athletics' museum

By Rajdeep Saha 05:32 pm Dec 14, 2024

What's the story The Museum of World Athletics (MOWA) has inducted Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's shirt from the Paris 2024 Olympics into its heritage collection. The shirt is now displayed on MOWA's online 3D platform, making Chopra one of 23 athletes whose artifacts have been inducted into this prestigious collection. Other notable athletes whose competition artifacts have been inducted include Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Thea LaFond, both Paris Olympics medalists.

Athletic achievement

Chopra's significant contribution to athletics

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Chopra clinched a silver medal with a stunning throw of 89.45 meters. He was outdone by Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who broke the record with a throw of 92.97 meters. Nevertheless, Chopra's contribution to athletics is undeniable, as he had earlier won India's first Olympic gold in athletics at the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Games.

Gratitude expressed

World Athletics President acknowledges athletes' donations

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe thanked the athletes for their contributions. "Thank you to the athletes who have so kindly donated their competition clothing, shoes and even medals to our museum's collection in 2024," Coe said. He stressed that the donations are crucial in keeping the Olympic collection current and relevant.

Legacy donations

Historic items from past Olympic champions

The MOWA collection also includes historic items of past Olympic champions like Wyomia Tyus and Billy Mills from the 1960s, and Allan Wells from 1980. Contributions also came from Denise Lewis and Nataliia Dobrynska, Olympic heptathlon gold medalists of 2000 and 2008 respectively. Coe stressed these donations are vital for MOWA's heritage program: "There would be no collection, no Museum of World Athletics, without the athletes selflessly supporting our heritage program."