Taskin Ahmed shatters BPL record with figures worth 7/19: Stats

What's the story Durbar Rajshahi fast bowler Taskin Ahmed has scripted history in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) with a phenomenal display. In a match against Dhaka Capitals, he bowled an incredible spell of 4-0-19-7. Though Dhaka posted a strong total of more than 170 runs (174/9), it was Taskin who stole the show. His seven-wicket haul for mere 19 runs is now the best bowling performance in BPL history.

Taskin registers these records in BPL

Taskin's incredible performance has broken the previous best bowling record of Pakistan's Mohammad Amir, who had taken six wickets for 17 runs in 2020 for the Khulna Tigers against Rajashi Royals. On the other hand, Taskin has raced to 112 wickets in the BPL. This is the 2nd-best tally by a bowler after Shakib Al Hasan (149). Taskin went past Rubel Hossain, who owns 110 wickets in the BPL.

Taskin's spell dismantles Dhaka's batting lineup

Taskin's record-breaking spell started with Litton Das's wicket, who was caught off Yasir Ali Rabi for a duck after facing just five balls. He then got Tanzid Hasan Tamim out, further denting Dhaka's batting. Despite Shahadat Hossain Dipu's fighting 50 off 40 balls, Taskin was too good and sent him back. His carnage continued as he got Chaturanga de Silva, Alauddin Babu, Mukidul Islam out in quick succession.

215 wickets for Taskin in T20 cricket

As per ESPNcricinfo, Taskin has raced to 215 T20 scalps from 173 matches at 22.06. His ER is 7.92. The 7/19 is his best performance in T20Is. This was his 2nd five-wicket haul in T20s. He also owns 7 four-fers.

Third-best T20 bowling performance

Taskin's record is now the third-best T20 bowling performance of all time. Syazrul Idrus tops the billing with a 4-0-8-7 spell against China on July 26, 2023. This is followed by CN Ackermann of Leicestershire, who took 7 wickets for 18 runs in a T20 match against Birmingham Bears in 2019.

