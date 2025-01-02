Summarize Simplifying... In short The Pink Test, an annual cricket event in Australia, is a tribute to Jane McGrath, wife of cricket legend Glenn McGrath, who succumbed to breast cancer.

The Sydney Cricket Stadium turns pink, symbolizing support for breast cancer awareness, and funds raised go to the McGrath Foundation for breast cancer research and support.

The match also holds significance in the Border-Gavaskar series, with India needing a win to level the series and Australia aiming for a berth in the 2025 summit clash.

The SCG will host the Pink Test

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Significance and history of Sydney's Pink Test

By Parth Dhall 03:58 pm Jan 02, 202503:58 pm

What's the story The fifth and final Test of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy between Australia and India will begin on January 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The first Test of 2025 will have major implications on both teams' chances for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. Australia currently lead the series 2-1 after winning at the MCG. Cricket Australia has revealed that the finale will be a Pink Test, continuing a long-standing tradition. Here's more on Pink Tests.

Tradition explained

Pink Test: A tradition supporting a noble cause

The Pink Test is an annual affair in Australian cricket, falling in the year's first week. The tradition seeks to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research, through the McGrath Foundation. The foundation was started by Glenn McGrath, an iconic Australian cricketer. The Pink Test began in 2009 during an Australia-South Africa match, as a tribute to Jane McGrath, Glenn's late wife, who lost her battle to breast cancer in 2008.

Visual transformation

Sydney Cricket Stadium to turn pink for the cause

For the Pink Test, the Sydney Cricket Stadium is visually transformed, with stands, signage, and decorations all turning pink. This color change symbolizes support for breast cancer awareness. Fans are encouraged to join in by wearing pink attire. Australian cricketers also sport elements of pink in their jerseys. Special events and activities are planned throughout the Test to encourage donations toward the McGrath Foundation.

Commemoration

Jane McGrath Day: A tribute and call to action

The third day of the Pink Test has been marked as Jane McGrath Day, in memory of Glenn's late wife. This day revolves around the awareness campaign. The funds raised from this event are utilized by the McGrath Foundation to provide families in need with nurses and other support services related to breast cancer.

Importance

Significance of Sydney showdown

The Sydney match is extremely important as it could change the course of the Border-Gavaskar series. The high stakes are further heightened by India's need to win the SCG Test to level the series at 2-2 and retain their trophy. The result of the Sydney match also impacts the WTC. Australia, who beat India in the 2023 final, could seal their berth in the 2025 summit clash with a win in this match.

Match anticipation

India's Test record at SCG

As per ESPNcricinfo, India have played 13 Tests at the SCG, winning one, losing five, and drawing seven. Their only win came in 1978 when they bowled Australia out for a mere 131 runs. Gundappa Viswanath's crucial 79-run knock helped India achieve this historic win by an innings and two runs. However, their last three outings at the venue have all ended in draws (2015, 2019, and 2021).