Brett Favre, renowned for his 297-game streak starting from September 27, 1992, saw it end due to injury on December 13, 2010, while playing for the Vikings.

His final season in 2010 was marked by milestones, including his 500th touchdown and 70,000th yard, but was ultimately cut short by injuries.

Despite his absence, the New York Giants triumphed over the Vikings 21-3, showcasing a strong defense and special teams performance.

#ThisDayThatYear in 2010, Vikings QB Brett Favre's 297-game streak ends due to injury

#ThisDayThatYear: Brett Favre's 297-game streak ends due to injury

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:28 pm Dec 13, 202401:28 pm

What's the story On December 13, 2010, Minnesota Vikings QB Brett Favre's remarkable NFL record of 297 consecutive starts ended due to a throwing shoulder injury. Favre's streak, spanning nearly 19 seasons, showcased his unparalleled durability and resilience. This historic moment marked the end of an era for one of football's most iconic quarterbacks. Here's more about this milestone and its impact.

Recap of Favre's 297 consecutive starts streak

Favre's streak started way back on September 27, 1992 (his second season in the NFL). During these games, he won a Super Bowl (XXI), three consecutive NFL MVP awards (1995-97) and numerous other accolades while setting records. Overall, he consecutively started 321 total games (24 playoffs), until his streak ended on December 13, 2010, while playing for the Vikings.

NY Giants topple Vikings 21-3 in absence of Favre

The New York Giants crushed the Vikings 21-3 in a game dominated by defense and special teams. Eli Manning threw for 187 yards and a touchdown, while Brandon Jacobs and Ahmad Bradshaw combined for 219 rushing yards and two scores. The Giants' defense stifled Vikings QB Tarvaris Jackson, forcing three turnovers. Additionally, Favre's streak of 297 consecutive starts ended due to injury.

Recap of Favre's final NFL season

In 2010, Favre returned to the Vikings for a milestone-filled final season, throwing his 500th touchdown and 70,000th yard. Notably, he rallied the Vikings to an overtime win against the Arizona Cardinals with a career-high 446 yards. However, injuries, including a sprained shoulder and a concussion, ended his 297-game start streak and marked his last NFL appearance. Favre officially retired on January 17, 2011.