Summarize Simplifying... In short Deepti Sharma has climbed to the fifth spot in the ICC WODI Rankings, thanks to her impressive performance against the West Indies.

In the batters' category, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh have also moved up in the rankings.

However, despite their strong performances, Smriti Mandhana and team captain Harmanpreet Kaur have experienced a slight drop in their rankings.

Deepti Sharma has 665 rating points

Deepti Sharma ascends to fifth spot in ICC WODI Rankings

By Parth Dhall 05:04 pm Dec 31, 202405:04 pm

What's the story Indian off-spinner Deepti Sharma has climbed to the fifth spot in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's ODI ranking for bowlers. The achievement comes after her stellar performance in the recent series against the West Indies played on home turf. Sharma now has a total of 665 rating points, just behind South Africa's Marizanne Kapp who is fourth with 677 points.

Match-winning feats

Sharma's performance in West Indies series

Sharma, 27, caught everyone's attention by taking nine wickets in three WODIs of the series against the West Indies. Her brilliant bowling figures of 6/31 in the final match was instrumental in India's clean sweep win in Vadodara. She also scored an unbeaten 39 in that match. This performance has played a major role in her rise in the ICC WODI Ranking for bowlers.

Batters' progress

Rodrigues and Ghosh climb in ICC WODI rankings

In the batters' category, Jemimah Rodrigues has jumped four places to the 22nd position with 537 rating points. This was due to her scores of 29 and 52 in the series against the Caribbeans. Meanwhile, Richa Ghosh also made a huge jump, moving up seven spots to 41st position with 448 rating points.

Ranking shifts

Mandhana and Kaur experience slight drop in rankings

Despite scoring two half-centuries in the WODI series, Smriti Mandhana has slipped a place to third with 720 rating points. She now trails behind South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt (773 points) and Chamari Athapaththu (733 points). Meanwhile, team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has also seen a slight drop in her ranking, moving down three places to 13th position.