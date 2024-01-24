Summary

How did the match pan out?

Heat suffered an early blow, losing Jimmy Pierson early on before Brown and Nathan McSweeney added 85 runs before both players got dismissed. Matt Renshaw and Max Bryant then added 57 runs to help Heat. Renshaw stayed until the end to help his side post 166. Sixers were 56/2 at one stage before losing their way to lose by 54 runs.

Honors

2nd BBL honor for Brisbane Heat

Brisbane Heat claimed just their second BBL honor. Before this, their maiden crown came in the 2012-13 season. Heat are now the third side to win two-plus BBL titles, joning Perth Scorchers (5) and the Sixers (3). Sixers have now finished as runner-up for the fourth time. It was their seventh final in the competition's history.

Brown

Brown finishes as the 2nd-highest scorer in BBL 2023-24

Brown scored 53 from 38 balls. His knock consisted of five fours and three sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 23 BBL matches, Brown has raced to 624 runs at 27.13. He hammered his second fifty, besides also owning a hundred. Brown finished the 2023-24 season as the second-highest run-scorer. He amassed 366 runs at 40.66.

Four-fers

Four-wicket hauls for Abott and Johnson

Abott claimed four scalps for 32 runs from his eight overs. He raced to 165 scalps in the BBL, consolidating his lead at the top. He averages 20.12 and managed his fourth four-fer. In the 2023-24 season, he finished with 11 scalps from nine games. Meanwhile, Johnson (4/26) ended the BBL 2023-24 season with 19 wickets at 14.47. Overall, he owns 28 BBL wickets.

Renshaw

1,500 BBL runs for Renshaw

Heat's Renshaw made his presence felt with a 22-ball 40. He struck at 181.82. Renshaw has now raced past 1,500 BBL runs. He owns 1,520 runs at 24.91 (SR: 127.73). In 10 matches this season, Renshaw scored 175 runs with the best score of 49*. He averaged 19.44. Meanwhile, in 9 BBL 2023-24 games, McSweeney (33) managed 222 runs at 27.75.

Information

Henriques was the top scorer for the Sixers

Sixers skipper Moises Henriques scored 25 runs. He was the top scorer for his side in a one-sided final. In 11 BBL 2023-24 matches, he finished with 257 runs at 32.12. Overall, he owns 2,903 BBL runs at 29.32.