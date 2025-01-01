Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite underwhelming performances from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the BGT series, selectors overlooked coach Gautam Gambhir's recommendation to include Cheteshwar Pujara, a player with a strong record on Australian soil.

India trail 1-2 in the BGT (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Gaurtam Gambhir wanted Cheteshwar Pujara for BGT, selectors disagreed: Report

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:43 am Jan 01, 202509:43 am

What's the story India's performance in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy has been less than stellar as the team trails 1-2 in the Test series. The disappointing run has put India on the brink of elimination from the World Test Championship Final. The final Test in Sydney is a crucial match for Rohit Sharma and his men, but even a victory won't guarantee them a spot in the championship clash.

Performance woes

Senior players struggle in BGT series

Senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been short of runs in the series. Sharma has only scored 31 runs in all the matches, averaging a paltry 6.20. Kohli's problems have continued throughout the series, despite scoring a century in Perth. The poor performances have raised questions over their future in Test cricket, especially with rumors of Sharma's retirement after the Sydney Test.

Selection controversy

Gambhir's push for Pujara's inclusion in BGT

Amid these challenges, an Indian Express report has revealed that India head coach Gautam Gambhir wanted Cheteshwar Pujara in the BGT series. However, his suggestion wasn't taken on board by the selectors. Gambhir has previously expressed support for Pujara, who has an impressive record on Australian soil with 993 runs in 11 matches. Despite this potential asset to the team, Pujara has been relegated to commentary duties for this series.

Opponent's perspective

Pujara's absence noted by Australian pacer

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has also noticed Pujara's absence from the Indian squad. He said, "I am happy that Cheteshwar Pujara is not here. He is someone who bats time and spends a lot of time at the crease and makes you earn his wicket every time." This statement only highlights how much of an impact Pujara could have had on the series, had he been picked to play.