Maserati MCPURA debuts with 621hp engine and head-turning looks
What's the story
Italian luxury carmaker Maserati has unveiled a new version of its MC20 supercar. Called the MCPURA, it was showcased at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The changes are mostly cosmetic, with updates made to the exterior and interior design, materials, and finishes. Under the hood, it remains unchanged with the same 621hp V6 Nettuno engine as the iconic MC20.
Design elements
More aggressive exterior design
The MCPURA also retains the carbon fiber monocoque and butterfly doors of the MC20. It will be offered in both coupe and convertible forms, with the latter being called MCPURA Cielo. The exterior design changes are more aggressive, intended to improve aerodynamics with a modified "shark nose," front and rear bumpers inspired by GT2 Stradale, and an optional oversized spoiler.
Performance upgrades
Improved aerodynamic performance
Maserati claims the changes made to the lower section of the MCPURA have improved its aerodynamic performance. The company did not share specific numbers, but revealed that over 2,000 man-hours of wind tunnel work and more than 1,000 computational fluid dynamics simulations were done to fine-tune this new model's aerodynamic efficiency.
Aesthetic appeal
Unique color palette
The MCPURA comes with a unique color palette, including the AI Aqua Rainbow finish. The blue shade changes color in sunlight, creating a rainbow effect similar to how a prism refracts white light. The brand's Trident logo and other insignia are finished in magenta with blue mica accents for added aesthetic appeal.
Interior design
Laser-etched seats in the interior
The interior of the MCPURA has been given a 3D effect with laser-etched Alcantara seats. The brand's Trident logo and insignia are featured in various locations on the car. Maserati's chief marketing officer Giovanni Perosino said that they are open to applying the "Pura" concept to other models in their portfolio.