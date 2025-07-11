Maserati MCPURA debuts with 621hp engine and head-turning looks

Italian luxury carmaker Maserati has unveiled a new version of its MC20 supercar. Called the MCPURA, it was showcased at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The changes are mostly cosmetic, with updates made to the exterior and interior design, materials, and finishes. Under the hood, it remains unchanged with the same 621hp V6 Nettuno engine as the iconic MC20.

Design elements More aggressive exterior design The MCPURA also retains the carbon fiber monocoque and butterfly doors of the MC20. It will be offered in both coupe and convertible forms, with the latter being called MCPURA Cielo. The exterior design changes are more aggressive, intended to improve aerodynamics with a modified "shark nose," front and rear bumpers inspired by GT2 Stradale, and an optional oversized spoiler.

Performance upgrades Improved aerodynamic performance Maserati claims the changes made to the lower section of the MCPURA have improved its aerodynamic performance. The company did not share specific numbers, but revealed that over 2,000 man-hours of wind tunnel work and more than 1,000 computational fluid dynamics simulations were done to fine-tune this new model's aerodynamic efficiency.

Aesthetic appeal Unique color palette The MCPURA comes with a unique color palette, including the AI Aqua Rainbow finish. The blue shade changes color in sunlight, creating a rainbow effect similar to how a prism refracts white light. The brand's Trident logo and other insignia are finished in magenta with blue mica accents for added aesthetic appeal.