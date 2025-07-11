Meet IONIQ 6 N, Hyundai's fastest car yet 

Hyundai has unveiled the 2026 IONIQ 6 N, a high-performance version of its award-winning electric sedan. The new model features a more aggressive front fascia, wider fenders, and a swan-neck rear wing. It packs a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system that produces up to an impressive 641hp. The company claims it can go from zero to 100km/h in 3.2 seconds when using the N Launch Control feature.

Design upgrades IONIQ 6 N boasts new headlights and a sportier look The IONIQ 6 N has a more streamlined design with new headlights and a sportier look. It is built on the same platform as the IONIQ 5 N, but gets an updated chassis and cooling system. The car also comes with larger brakes for improved stopping power and new stroke-sensing electronically controlled dampers that adjust damping force based on driving conditions.

Battery specs It offers a range of around 469km The IONIQ 6 N uses the same 84.0kWh battery as the IONIQ 5 N, which has an EPA-estimated range of 356km. The company also claims that its battery conditioning feature should enhance both performance and longevity while reducing conditioning time significantly with optimized thermal management control and increased capacity in coolant heater.