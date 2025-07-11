Meet IONIQ 6 N, Hyundai's fastest car yet
What's the story
Hyundai has unveiled the 2026 IONIQ 6 N, a high-performance version of its award-winning electric sedan. The new model features a more aggressive front fascia, wider fenders, and a swan-neck rear wing. It packs a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system that produces up to an impressive 641hp. The company claims it can go from zero to 100km/h in 3.2 seconds when using the N Launch Control feature.
Design upgrades
IONIQ 6 N boasts new headlights and a sportier look
The IONIQ 6 N has a more streamlined design with new headlights and a sportier look. It is built on the same platform as the IONIQ 5 N, but gets an updated chassis and cooling system. The car also comes with larger brakes for improved stopping power and new stroke-sensing electronically controlled dampers that adjust damping force based on driving conditions.
Battery specs
It offers a range of around 469km
The IONIQ 6 N uses the same 84.0kWh battery as the IONIQ 5 N, which has an EPA-estimated range of 356km. The company also claims that its battery conditioning feature should enhance both performance and longevity while reducing conditioning time significantly with optimized thermal management control and increased capacity in coolant heater.
Tech innovations
It gets several performance-oriented features
The IONIQ 6 N also comes with a host of tech features like N e-Shift, which mimics an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. It is fully compatible with other performance features such as N Launch Control, Drift Optimizer, Grin Boost and Torque Distribution. The car also gets Ambient Light Shift N technology that syncs different light shades to shift points for an immersive driving experience. Pricing details are yet to be revealed but it is expected to be priced around $60,000.