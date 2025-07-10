Ford recalls 850,000 vehicles over engine stalling risk
What's the story
Ford has issued a recall for as many as 850,318 vehicles in the US due to a possible low-pressure fuel pump failure. The defect could lead to engine stalling. Popular models like the Lincoln Aviator, F-150 truck, and Mustang are affected. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) received six complaints from consumers claiming power loss due to this issue.
Safety risk
How a faulty fuel pump can affect performance
The NHTSA has warned that a faulty fuel pump can restrict the flow of fuel from the tank to the engine. This could lead to an engine stall, increasing the risk of a crash. Before such failures, drivers may notice poor engine performance like misfiring, rough running, reduced power or even a check engine light coming on.
Impacted vehicles
Lincoln, Ford Mustang and F-150 under recall
The recall affects certain models of Lincoln Aviator, F-150 trucks, and Mustang vehicles. The NHTSA estimates that 10% of the potentially affected vehicles may have this defect. Ford is currently working on a solution for this issue. If you own one of these models, keep an eye out for an official recall notice to get your vehicle inspected and ensure safety on the road.