Ford recalls 850,000 vehicles over engine stalling risk

The NHTSA has warned that a faulty fuel pump can restrict the flow of fuel from the tank to the engine. This could lead to an engine stall, increasing the risk of a crash. Before such failures, drivers may notice poor engine performance like misfiring, rough running, reduced power or even a check engine light coming on.

Impacted vehicles

Lincoln, Ford Mustang and F-150 under recall

The recall affects certain models of Lincoln Aviator, F-150 trucks, and Mustang vehicles. The NHTSA estimates that 10% of the potentially affected vehicles may have this defect. Ford is currently working on a solution for this issue. If you own one of these models, keep an eye out for an official recall notice to get your vehicle inspected and ensure safety on the road.