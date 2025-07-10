Man builds replica of Lamborghini Huracan from scrap materials

Owning a Lamborghini is a dream for many car enthusiasts. But for 26-year-old Bibin from Kerala, it was a dream he decided to build himself without spending millions. A quality assurance professional by day and an automobile enthusiast by night, Bibin built his own Lamborghini Huracan replica using scrap materials and old car parts. A YouTube video of his creation has gone viral, inspiring thousands.

Construction details Bibin gives a detailed tour of his handmade supercar In the video, Bibin gives a detailed tour of his handmade supercar. He explains how he built the body from scrap metal and fiberglass sheets. The car is powered by a Maruti Suzuki Alto engine and wheels, with a Lamborghini-style steering wheel sourced from another vehicle. The custom-built car also features butterfly doors and even a nose-lift system powered by a car jack and wiper motor, all controlled by the push of a button.

Project timeline It took Bibin 3 years to reach this stage Bibin revealed that it took him three years to reach this stage with the project. He could only work on the car at night due to his busy work schedule. So far, he has spent around ₹1.5 lakh on the project and estimates that 20-30% of the work is still pending. The interiors, including seat cushioning, are yet to be completed.