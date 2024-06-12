Next Article

The price has not been disclosed

Ford reveals performance package for Mustang GTD: Check features

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:00 pm Jun 12, 202407:00 pm

What's the story Ford has unveiled a performance package for its upcoming Mustang GTD, a street-legal version of GT3 racing car. The package, simply named the Performance pack, is designed to enhance the car's weight and aerodynamics. It includes dive planes and a large splitter on the front fascia, a drag reduction system on the rear wing, underbody flaps, and a lightweight package that removes sound deadening. The Performance pack also features 20-inch magnesium wheels in a new paint color called Chroma Flame.

Performance upgrade

Ford's performance package aims for Nurburgring record

Ford has not disclosed the cost of the Performance pack, but has stated that it will be instrumental in the GTD achieving a sub-seven-minute lap at the Nurburgring. Greg Goodall, Chief Engineer of the Mustang GTD, emphasized the need for comprehensive performance in a statement. He said, "Many sports cars excel at one thing. But for a car to set a quick lap at the Nurburgring, it needs to be great at everything."

More options

Ford to offer GTD in Carbon Series and Lightweight pack

In addition to the Performance pack, Ford will also offer a Lightweight pack for the GTD. The company plans to introduce a special Carbon Series that will feature an unpainted carbon fiber body on the bonnet, roof, and parts of the decklid. The Carbon Series will also include a Magnetite finish on the rims, whether aluminum or magnesium. Buyers can choose from six standard exterior shades.

Interiors

Inside the Mustang GTD

The interior of the Mustang GTD features a 13.2-inch and a 12.4-inch screen, similar to those found on Premium trims. It comes with standard Recaro seats, special graphics for the displays, titanium shift paddles, and a GTD-specific steering wheel. The center console includes two new buttons, one for various Track Apps and the other for activating the front-axle lift feature. A clear window at the back allows for viewing the pushrod suspension system in action.