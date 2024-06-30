In brief Simplifying... In brief Boreham Motorworks is set to bring back the iconic Ford MK1 Escort and RS200 models, with the former being a popular rally car and the latter a sports car developed for the World Rally Championship.

Meanwhile, Ford is reviving the Capri as an electric SUV coupe, drawing inspiration from the original fastback coupe and incorporating the technology of the Ford Explorer EV. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

They will be produced in limited numbers

Boreham Motorworks to revive iconic Ford MK1 Escort, RS200 models

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:51 pm Jun 30, 202401:51 pm

What's the story Boreham Motorworks, DRVN Automotive Group's motorsports division, has secured a licensing agreement with Ford to produce modern versions of the legendary MK1 Escort and RS200 race cars. The UK-based brand plans to initiate its series of reimagined Ford models with these two iconic vehicles. The company aims to maintain low production numbers, prioritizing quality and authenticity over quantity.

Car #1

MK1 Escort: The first of the reimagined classics

The first model to be reintroduced by Boreham Motorworks will be the MK1 Escort, a renowned rally car powered by a 1.5-liter Lotus-made engine. The company plans to create a blueprint-accurate version of this vehicle, complete with continuation VINs. The original Ford Escort was a popular small family car produced from 1968 to 2002, often topping the UK's best-selling car list in the late-1980s.

Car #2

RS200: The next classic to be reimagined

The RS200, a sports car originally developed by Ford for the World Rally Championship (WRC), is also set to be reimagined by Boreham Motorworks. Although specific plans for this model have not been detailed, it is tipped that much of the original structure will be retained. This includes its lightweight, plastic-fiberglass composite chassis and mid-engined layout with a four-wheel drive system. The original RS200 was powered by a 1.8-liter turbocharged Cosworth engine that produced between 350-450hp for the track version.

Upcoming car

Ford's own revival: The electric Capri

In addition to Boreham Motorworks's reimagined classics, Ford itself is set to revive an icon from its past. The automaker has teased an upcoming electric SUV coupe named Capri, inspired by the original Ford Capri fastback coupe sold from 1968 to 1986. This new model will be based on the design and technology of the Ford Explorer EV.