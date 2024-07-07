In brief Simplifying... In brief NASCAR is revving up for the future with a new electric vehicle (EV) prototype, developed with input from Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota.

It packs 3 electric motors

NASCAR races toward the future with electric vehicle prototype

By Dwaipayan Roy

What's the story NASCAR has showcased a new electric vehicle (EV) prototype stock car at the Chicago Street Race, marking a significant shift from traditional stock cars. The unveiling also announced NASCAR's partnership with Swedish electrification firm ABB. Despite the introduction of this EV prototype, NASCAR clarified that it does not plan to replace fuel-burning V8 mills in the near future.

Specs

A look at the performance

The new EV prototype, resembling a performance crossover such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E, is equipped with three electric motors and a 78-kWh liquid-cooled battery. According to NASCAR, this battery can generate 1,000kW "at peak power." The vehicle is built on a modified version of the Next Gen chassis introduced by NASCAR in 2022. Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota have all contributed to its development.

Test drive

NASCAR driver tests new EV prototype

Before its public debut, the $1.5 million EV prototype was exclusively driven by NASCAR driver David Ragan. Ragan reported to The Associated Press that his fastest lap at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia was "two-tenths of a second slower" than a typical racer's time. Despite the vehicle having almost double the acceleration, its weight significantly slowed him down during turns.

Future plans

Exploring high-performance electric racing

While traditional stock cars are not being phased out yet, NASCAR has hinted at potential hybrid introductions in the coming years. The organization is also considering exploring high-performance racing similar to the all-electric Formula E series sponsored by ABB. According to NBC News, NASCAR stated it "may explore possibilities around high-performance racing."