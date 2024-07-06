In brief Simplifying... In brief BMW's new R 1300 GSA motorcycle boasts a larger fuel tank than the standard GS, reducing the need for frequent fuel stops.

How BMW's new R 1300 GSA differs from standard GS

What's the story BMW Motorrad has unveiled the latest addition to its GS range, the R 1300 GSA. This model is based on the new R 1300 GS platform but includes significant modifications. The most notable feature is Automated Shift Assistant (ASA), making it the first BMW motorcycle to come standard with an automatic clutch system. This eliminates manual clutch use during gear changes and stopping, replacing a traditional clutch lever with a gear lever for optional manual control of gearshifts.

R 1300 GSA boasts larger fuel tank

The new GSA model comes with a larger 30-liter fuel tank, an increase of 11 liters from the standard GS. This expanded capacity aims to reduce the frequency of fuel stops for riders. The bike weighs 269kg, making it slightly heavier than its predecessor, the R 1250 GSA. It also features an adjustable seat height ranging from 870-890mm, lower than the previous model's height. For shorter riders, BMW offers accessory low seat options and a low suspension setup.

Variants and safety features

The R 1300 GSA is offered in four variants: standard, GS Trophy, Triple Black, and Option 719 Karakorum. Each variant comes with impressive standard equipment levels, detailed on the BMW Motorrad website. All models come standard with four riding modes, hill-hold assist, engine brake control, and radar-assisted safety features. Optional accessories include adaptive ride height, electronic suspension, and Pro riding modes. BMW also offers a wide range of protective and aesthetic extras in its accessories catalog.

How much will it cost?

The BMW R 1300 GS is currently available in India for ₹20.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The new R 1300 GSA is expected to command a premium over it when it launches. The exact pricing details of the new model will be confirmed closer to its launch date on our shores.