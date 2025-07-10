President Murmu to attend special screening of Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi...'
What's the story
President Droupadi Murmu will be attending a special screening at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre of Tanvi The Great. The Anupam Kher directorial, which addresses autism, has received much acclaim amid its festival run in Cannes, New York, Houston, and London. Kher expressed his honor in presenting the film to President Murmu.
Film's significance
'Deeply honored to present...': Kher on presidential screening
Kher said he was "deeply honored" to present Tanvi The Great to President Murmu. He said in a statement, "As a film centered on autism and the Indian Army, who better to showcase this film than the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces?" "As a leader, she embodies resilience, grace, and trailblazing leadership." "We are all eagerly looking forward to her experiencing the film." The screening is a major milestone for Kher as he gears up for the movie's official release.
Film overview
About 'Tanvi The Great'
Tanvi The Great narrates the story of an autistic girl, Tanvi Raina, who aspires to join the army like her father, Samar Raina. The film features Jackie Shroff, Pallavi Joshi, Arvind Swami, Karan Tacker, Nasser, and British actor Iain Glen. It has been produced by Anupam Kher Studios in association with NFDC and will hit the theaters on July 18.