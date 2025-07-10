President Murmu to attend special screening of Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi...'

Film's significance

'Deeply honored to present...': Kher on presidential screening

Kher said he was "deeply honored" to present Tanvi The Great to President Murmu. He said in a statement, "As a film centered on autism and the Indian Army, who better to showcase this film than the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces?" "As a leader, she embodies resilience, grace, and trailblazing leadership." "We are all eagerly looking forward to her experiencing the film." The screening is a major milestone for Kher as he gears up for the movie's official release.