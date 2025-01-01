Summarize Simplifying... In short India rang in 2025 with nationwide celebrations, marked by vibrant street parties, cultural events, and fireworks in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Prominent figures including PM Modi, President Murmu, and Rahul Gandhi extended New Year greetings, emphasizing unity, sustainability, and joy for the year ahead.

The festivities, reflecting India's diverse cultural tapestry, were a testament to the country's spirit of togetherness and hope for a brighter future. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

PM Modi hoped for new opportunities and success in 2025

PM Modi, President Murmu extend New Year greetings to nation

By Snehil Singh 12:36 pm Jan 01, 202512:36 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu have greeted the nation on New Year. In his message, PM Modi hoped for new opportunities and success in 2025. "Happy 2025! May this year bring everyone new opportunities, success and endless joy. May everybody be blessed with wonderful health and prosperity," he said on X.

Presidential wishes

President Murmu's New Year message emphasizes unity, sustainability

President Murmu also shared her New Year wishes on X. Her message focused on unity and sustainability for India's and the world's future. "Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year! May the year 2025 bring joy, harmony, and prosperity to all! On this occasion, let us renew our commitment to work together for creating a brighter, more inclusive and sustainable future for India and the world," she wrote.

Twitter Post

PM Modi's New Year wish on X

Festive fervor

Nationwide celebrations mark the arrival of New Year 2025

The New Year was welcomed with colorful celebrations across India. Major cities including Delhi and Mumbai were abuzz with parties, cultural events, and fireworks. Popular spots in Delhi including Hauz Khas and Connaught Place were thronged by people, with security arrangements ensured by the Delhi Police. In Punjab's Amritsar, the Golden Temple drew crowds for New Year celebrations while hotels across the country hosted special events to celebrate the occasion.

Public festivities

Street celebrations and fireworks light up India's New Year

Street celebrations continued till midnight in Bhopal and Lucknow, with music and dancing. Mumbai's beaches such as Juhu Beach and Marine Drive were the go-to places to witness stunning fireworks displays. Manali in Himachal Pradesh also witnessed street celebrations, while West Bengal residents used mobile phone lights as part of their celebrations. Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala welcomed 2025 with its own fireworks displays.

Political greetings

Rahul Gandhi extends New Year wishes

Rahul Gandhi also took to X to wish everyone for the New Year. He hoped that 2025 would bring new enthusiasm, joy, and happiness to everyone's lives. "Happy New Year! May this year bring new enthusiasm, joy and happiness to everyone's lives," he wrote.