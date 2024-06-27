In brief Simplifying... In brief Asaduddin Owaisi, a member of the Indian Parliament, stirred controversy by uttering 'Jai Palestine' during his oath-taking ceremony.

Critics argue that his statement shows allegiance to a foreign state, leading to a plea for his disqualification.

Critics argue that his statement shows allegiance to a foreign state, leading to a plea for his disqualification.

Owaisi defended his remarks, stating there's no constitutional provision against them, while Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed receiving complaints and plans to review parliamentary rules regarding such comments.

Plea filed seeking Owaisi's disqualification from Lok Sabha

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:10 am Jun 27, 202411:10 am

What's the story A plea has been filed with President Droupadi Murmu, seeking the disqualification of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi from Lok Sabha. The complaint was lodged in response to Owaisi's "Jai Palestine" slogan, which he made while taking oath as a parliamentarian. Advocate Hari Shankar, who filed the complaint, cited Article 102(1)(d) of the Constitution that allows disqualification of a member if they acknowledge allegiance to a foreign state.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Owaisi ignited a political controversy during his oath-taking ceremony in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The controversy was over the mention of conflict-hit Palestine at the end of the oath. "Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine. Takbeer, Allah-u-Akbar," the Hyderabad MP said. Following this incident, the presiding officer ordered that Owaisi's remarks be expunged from official records.

Slogan controversy

Owaisi's 'Jai Palestine' slogan sparks controversy

Shankar's letter to the president said, "Disqualify Mr. Asaduddin Owaisi elected from 9 Lok Sabha Parliamentary Constituency Hyderabad for 18th Lok Sabha for raising slogan 'Jai Palestine' showing his acknowledgment of allegiance and adherence to a foreign state i.e Palestine." "Mr. Asaduddin Owaisi immediately after taking oath from the same stage within few seconds raised the slogan "Jai Palestine". Palestine is a foreign state. No citizen of India can have allegiance or adherence to the said State," he added.

Owaisi's defense

Owaisi defends 'Jai Palestine' slogan amid controversy

Owaisi defended his 'Jai Palestine' slogan in Parliament, asserting that there is no provision in the Indian Constitution that condemns his remarks. He told ANI: "Everyone is saying a lot of things... I just said 'Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine.'.. How it is against, show the provision in the Constitution?" Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed receiving complaints about Owaisi's mention of Palestine.

Rule review

Minister Rijiju to review rules on parliamentary remarks

Speaking on the controversy Rijiju said, "We do not have any enmity with Palestine or any other country. The only issue is, while taking the oath, is it proper for any member to raise the slogan praising another country?" He said he would review the rules regarding such remarks.