Summarize Simplifying... In short A Delhi businessman, involved in a divorce case, tragically ended his life.

An audio recording revealed a dispute over business dues with his wife, who has now been summoned by police for questioning.

This incident mirrors a recent case where a Bengaluru techie committed suicide, accusing his wife and her family of harassment. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Khurana was reportedly embroiled in divorce proceedings

Delhi businessman dies by suicide; was involved in divorce case

By Chanshimla Varah 12:02 pm Jan 01, 202512:02 pm

What's the story Puneet Khurana, the co-founder of a popular cafe in Delhi, was found dead at his residence on Tuesday evening. Khurana was found hanging in his room in Kalyan Vihar area of Model Town. According to NDTV, Khurana and his wife, Manika Jagdish Pahwa, were embroiled in divorce proceedings and a business dispute over their jointly owned Woodbox Cafe. Khurana's family disclosed that he was "upset" with his wife.

Marital strife

Family statement and audio recording reveal marital discord

A 16-minute audio recording, accessed by NDTV, exposed a heated argument between Khurana and Pahwa over business. In the recording, Pahwa is heard saying, "We are getting a divorce but I am still a business partner...you need to clear my dues." A report by TOI also alleged that Khurana had a phone call with his wife shortly before his death. During the conversation, Pahwa allegedly stated that Khurana could not remove her from the business.

Investigation progress

Police investigation underway, wife summoned for questioning

As part of their investigation, the police have seized Khurana's phone and summoned Pahwa for questioning. The couple had been married since 2016. This case has drawn comparisons to another recent incident involving Atul Subhash, a Bengaluru techie who died by suicide in December. Subhash left behind a 24-page note accusing his wife and her family of harassment. Following Subhash's death, his wife Nikita Singhania, along with her mother and brother were arrested and placed in 14-day judicial custody.