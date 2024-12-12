Summarize Simplifying... In short In a bid to secure a third term in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, AAP's Chief Minister Atishi has announced a new initiative, the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana.

This scheme will provide ₹1,000 per month to every woman with a Delhi voter ID, increasing to ₹2,100 if AAP wins the election.

However, women already receiving government aid or paying taxes are ineligible.

The scheme, which has a budget of ₹2,000 crore, mirrors Madhya Pradesh's Ladli Behna Yojana, and aims to empower women amid rising inflation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The scheme was approved in a cabinet meeting

Kejriwal announces ₹1,000/month for women, ₹2,100 if AAP wins election

By Chanshimla Varah 02:53 pm Dec 12, 202402:53 pm

What's the story Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has unveiled a new financial assistance scheme for women in Delhi at a rally. He announced that the Delhi government cabinet has approved the Mahila Samman Yojana, under which ₹1,000 will be given to women in Delhi each month. This amount will be increased to ₹2,100 if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wins the upcoming elections.

Scheme

Some women said ₹1,000 will not be enough: Kejriwal

The initiative was approved in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Atishi and is part of the AAP's strategy as it seeks a third consecutive term in power in the early 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. "I had promised that I will give ₹1,000 to every woman. Now this scheme has been implemented in Delhi...Some women said that ₹1000 will not be enough due to inflation. Therefore, registration will start from tomorrow for ₹2100 per month," he announced.

Registration process

Scheme registration and eligibility details

Registration for the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana will start immediately. To be eligible, women must have a voter ID card with a Delhi residence. However, women paying taxes or receiving aid from other government schemes are not eligible for this scheme. The AAP has earmarked ₹2,000 crore for this initiative in the 2024-25 fiscal plan, hoping to empower women and meet their financial needs amid rising inflation.

Political clash

Kejriwal criticizes BJP, defends new scheme

At the rally, Kejriwal also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly delaying the scheme's rollout by conspiring against him in a fraud case pertaining to the Delhi liquor policy. He was jailed in March and released on bail in September. The AAP's new initiative is similar to Madhya Pradesh's Ladli Behna Yojana, which offers similar financial assistance to women of lower- and middle-class homes.

Scheme comparison

AAP's new scheme mirrors Madhya Pradesh's initiative

"Women run their families, give good manners to their children, raise them. and kids are the future of the country and if we can help women in this, then we consider ourselves fortunate. In Hinduism we say where women are worshipped, gods reside there," Kejriwal said. The AAP will be contesting the elections in Delhi solo.