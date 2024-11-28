Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite initial resistance, Shinde has agreed to BJP's decision to appoint a Chief Minister from its ranks, with the possibility of him receiving key portfolios.

Amidst this, the Shiv Sena has criticized Shinde, while Devendra Fadnavis emerges as the frontrunner for the CM's post.

The BJP is also addressing potential caste-related concerns over the appointment, particularly from the Maratha community. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shinde Sena to get 12 cabinet berths

'BJP keeps half Maharashtra cabinet, offers Shinde Sena consolation deal'

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:51 am Nov 28, 202410:51 am

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will keep half of the cabinet seats in Maharashtra, sources have said. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will be given 12 cabinet berths, including three major portfolios. This will be a consolation for not getting the CM's post. The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), another ally in the Mahayuti alliance, might get nine cabinet seats.

Cabinet allocation

Shinde accepts BJP's decision, likely to receive key ministries

Shinde has agreed to BJP's decision to make a Chief Minister from its ranks. He is expected to be given important portfolios like Urban Development, Public Works Department, and Water Resources. Sources also say that two Deputy Chief Ministers will be appointed, one each from Shiv Sena and NCP. Pawar has told his party leaders that the swearing-in ceremony could take place this weekend.

Political support

Shinde supports Modi and Shah's decision on CM

Despite initial resistance, Shinde announced his party's support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's decision on the next Chief Minister. He said he would not be an "obstacle" in this process. The BJP's victory with 132 seats and NCP's support means they don't need Shinde's backing to reach a majority in the 288-seat Assembly.

Party dynamics

Shiv Sena criticizes Shinde, Fadnavis favored for CM

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has also attacked Shinde after his rebellion caused the Uddhav Thackeray government to fall. Party leader Ambadas Danve said that "the BJP takes decisions independently and Mr. Shinde cannot pressure it." Devendra Fadnavis is the frontrunner for the CM's post owing to his contribution to Mahayuti's win and backing from BJP workers and NCP.

Caste considerations

BJP addresses caste-related concerns over CM appointment

The BJP is also dealing with possible caste-related issues with this appointment. Home Minister Shah spoke to senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde about how the Maratha community would react if Fadnavis, a Brahmin, replaces Shinde, a Maratha. Earlier, Maratha leader Manoj Jarange-Patil called Fadnavis a "Maratha-hater" during reservation agitations. The BJP wants to address these issues before officially announcing their CM choice.