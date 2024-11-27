Summarize Simplifying... In short Opposition MPs, including those from Congress and Trinamool Congress, have protested against the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) Chairman, Jagdambika Pal, accusing him of rushing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The JPC has met only 25 times

Opposition, BJP MPs seek more time for Waqf bill panel

By Chanshimla Varah 07:24 pm Nov 27, 202407:24 pm

What's the story Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey has asked for an extension for the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill. Dubey's demand comes after opposition MPs staged a walkout of the meeting, declaring that the proceedings had become a mockery. They demanded more time for stakeholders to present their cases. The JPC has met only 25 times since its formation.

Accusations

Opposition MPs accuse JPC chairman of rushing proceedings

Opposition MPs, including Congress's Gaurav Gogoi and Trinamool Congress's Kalyan Banerjee, protested against JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal. They allege he is rushing the proceedings to meet a November 29 deadline without completing due process. "Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had indicated the committee might be given an extension, but it appeared that some 'big minister' was directing the action of Pal," Gogoi claimed.

Extension

Lok Sabha Speaker may extend JPC's term

The government introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha on August 8, stating that the law would make the work of the Waqf Board easier and make sure that Waqf properties are managed well. The proposed amendments include provisions for non-Muslim members on the board and at least two women in the Central Council. Government sources told NDTV that these changes aim to empower Muslim women and children.

Accusations

PM Modi accuses Congress of 'appeasement politics' over Waqf Bill

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi has turned Congress's "Samvidhan khatre me hai" against them to counter their opposition to the Waqf Bill. He accused Congress of "appeasement politics" and said Waqf law wasn't part of BR Ambedkar's envisioned Constitution. "There is no place for Waqf law in the Constitution given to us by Babasaheb Ambedkar, but the Congress supported it to increase its vote bank," PM Modi said.