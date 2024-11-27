Summarize Simplifying... In short Telangana's caste census, dubbed 'Social Justice 3.0' by Congress, is nearing completion with 92% of the socio-economic survey done.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy was in Delhi today

Telangana caste census 'Social Justice 3.0' by Congress: CM

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:31 pm Nov 27, 202406:31 pm

What's the story Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asserted that the ongoing caste census in the state marks the "third social justice movement" under the Congress Party's leadership. He announced this at the Samvidhan Raksha Abhiyan event in Delhi on Constitution Day. Reddy also highlighted earlier progressive steps taken by Congress toward equality, such as reservations for Scheduled Castes and Tribes and bank nationalization under Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi's regimes.

Census progress

Caste census aims for equitable representation

Further, Reddy said that the third phase of social justice has begun under Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi with the caste census. He said that 92% of Telangana's socio-economic and caste survey is complete. The data collected through this survey will ensure equitable representation according to population proportions, following the principle of "jitni bhagidari, utni hissedari."

Constitutional safeguard

Reddy warns of constitutional threats, praises Gandhi

The chief minister also warned of threats to the Constitution in the last decade and praised Rahul Gandhi's national movement to save democratic values. He pointed to recent electoral victories in Wayanad and Nanded as proof of people's support against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. "People defeated Modi in the country and the results of the Wayanad and Nanded Lok Sabha by-elections are proof of that," Reddy said.

Survey status

Caste census survey nears completion in Telangana

The extensive household caste survey in Telangana is almost done, with data from 1,088,975 out of 1,1758,491 houses collated by November 25. The purpose of this survey is to provide opportunities to Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and other weaker sections of the society. While some districts have been fully covered, Greater Hyderabad is lagging behind at 76%.

Data management

Data computerization and quality assurance underway

The data collected from the caste census survey is being computerized. State officials have been directed to ensure accuracy in data entry to preserve the integrity of the survey. State Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stressed the importance of maintaining quality in data entry. Despite difficulties in urban areas due to locked houses and unavailable residents, officials are attempting to contact residents by phone for their participation.