Atishi blames BJP government for law-and-order failure after Delhi blast
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has held the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government responsible for not maintaining law and order in the national capital. This comes after a recent blast near PVR Prashant Vihar in Rohini, the second such incident in two months. "This is a breakdown of law and order in the national capital," she said at a press conference.
Atishi accuses Amit Shah of neglecting Delhi's safety
Atishi also blamed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for ignoring the safety of Delhiites. "The BJP and Home Minister Amit Shah are responsible for this situation. They are failing in their only responsibility in the capital," she added. She went on to say that reports of extortion calls being made from areas near the home minister's residence show a larger breakdown in law enforcement and safety measures.
Kejriwal intensifies criticism of central government
Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also upped his attack on the central government, citing a "growing sense of fear and insecurity" in Delhi. He said women feel unsafe after 7:00pm and parents are worried about their daughters' safety. Kejriwal drew a parallel to Mumbai's gang wars in the 1990s, adding there has been a rise in gang-related violence and extortion calls.
Kejriwal criticizes Shah for failing to maintain security
Kejriwal also slammed Shah for not being able to ensure security, referring to the incident where a police constable was stabbed to death near Shah's residence. He asked who Delhi residents could turn to for safety if even police officers aren't safe. The BJP is yet to respond to these allegations.
BJP workers protest against AAP during Kejriwal's visit
Meanwhile, BJP workers protested against the Aam Aadmi Party by waving black flags as Kejriwal visited Nangloi to meet a businessman affected by a shooting incident. Northwest Delhi MP Yogendra Chandolia led the protest, questioning Kejriwal's delayed visit and accusing him of ignoring infrastructure issues during monsoon-related deaths. As Delhi heads to its assembly elections in February, AAP-BJP political tensions over law and order issues continue to escalate.