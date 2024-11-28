Summarize Simplifying... In short Amid rising security concerns in Delhi, Atishi and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have criticized the BJP government and Home Minister Amit Shah for their alleged failure in maintaining law and order.

Kejriwal compared the current situation to Mumbai's gang wars in the 90s, highlighting the increase in violence and extortion.

As Delhi approaches its assembly elections, the tension between AAP and BJP continues to grow, with BJP workers protesting against Kejriwal during his recent visit to Nangloi.

Delhi blast is breakdown of law and order: Atishi

Atishi blames BJP government for law-and-order failure after Delhi blast

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:52 pm Nov 28, 202405:52 pm

What's the story Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has held the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government responsible for not maintaining law and order in the national capital. This comes after a recent blast near PVR Prashant Vihar in Rohini, the second such incident in two months. "This is a breakdown of law and order in the national capital," she said at a press conference.

Accusations leveled

Atishi accuses Amit Shah of neglecting Delhi's safety

Atishi also blamed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for ignoring the safety of Delhiites. "The BJP and Home Minister Amit Shah are responsible for this situation. They are failing in their only responsibility in the capital," she added. She went on to say that reports of extortion calls being made from areas near the home minister's residence show a larger breakdown in law enforcement and safety measures.

Rising insecurity

Kejriwal intensifies criticism of central government

Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also upped his attack on the central government, citing a "growing sense of fear and insecurity" in Delhi. He said women feel unsafe after 7:00pm and parents are worried about their daughters' safety. Kejriwal drew a parallel to Mumbai's gang wars in the 1990s, adding there has been a rise in gang-related violence and extortion calls.

Security concerns

Kejriwal criticizes Shah for failing to maintain security

Kejriwal also slammed Shah for not being able to ensure security, referring to the incident where a police constable was stabbed to death near Shah's residence. He asked who Delhi residents could turn to for safety if even police officers aren't safe. The BJP is yet to respond to these allegations.

Political tensions

BJP workers protest against AAP during Kejriwal's visit

Meanwhile, BJP workers protested against the Aam Aadmi Party by waving black flags as Kejriwal visited Nangloi to meet a businessman affected by a shooting incident. Northwest Delhi MP Yogendra Chandolia led the protest, questioning Kejriwal's delayed visit and accusing him of ignoring infrastructure issues during monsoon-related deaths. As Delhi heads to its assembly elections in February, AAP-BJP political tensions over law and order issues continue to escalate.