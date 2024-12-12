Summarize Simplifying... In short The Maharashtra cabinet is set for an expansion on December 14, with the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP expected to divide cabinet berths in a 20:10:10 ratio.

The Shiv Sena may introduce new faces, replacing some ministers from the previous cabinet due to performance issues.

The tenure of cabinet stints could be two and a half years, subject to ministerial performance, to accommodate more legislators. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to expand cabinet on December 14

Maharashtra cabinet expansion on December 14; 20:10:10 ratio expected

By Chanshimla Varah 02:23 pm Dec 12, 202402:23 pm

What's the story Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Thursday announced December 14 as the date for the expansion of the Maharashtra Cabinet led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The announcement comes as Fadnavis is in Delhi to meet top political leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A senior official termed these meetings as "apolitical, courtesy calls" after Fadnavis's election as chief minister.

Expansion speculation

Cabinet expansion details remain under wraps

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has stayed mum on the impending cabinet expansion, saying it is "the prerogative of the CM." Likewise, leaders from the Shiv Sena and NCP have not revealed anything about cabinet berth distribution or portfolio allocation. However, an NCP functionary told TOI that it would be difficult for the BJP to fulfill Shinde's demands for key departments like home, revenue, and urban development.

Berth allocation

Cabinet berth distribution and portfolio allocation

The functionary added that the Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, is likely to divide cabinet berths in a 20:10:10 ratio. While the BJP is expected to get 20 positions, the Shiv Sena and NCP are expected to get 10 each. The NCP leader also hinted that since there are many Mahayuti legislators, cabinet stints may be two and a half years, depending on ministerial performance, to accommodate more legislators.

Ministerial changes

Shiv Sena may introduce new faces in cabinet

The Shiv Sena may also replace some ministers of the previous cabinet as they have received complaints about their performance, the TOI report added. The party could bring in new faces in their place. Earlier, Fadnavis stated that the formula for the expansion has already been set and will be made public shortly. "As far as making ministers from the BJP quota is concerned, we will decide on it. Similarly, the NCP and Shiv Sena will decide....their ministers," Fadnavis said.