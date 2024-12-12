Summarize Simplifying... In short Tensions flared in India's parliament as the BJP questioned the relationship between Congress and billionaire philanthropist, Soros, accusing Congress of being his puppet.

Rajya Sabha adjourned amid chaos over Congress-Soros links

By Chanshimla Varah 12:25 pm Dec 12, 202412:25 pm

What's the story The Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Thursday again after a fiery exchange between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress over allegations of a Congress-billionaire George Soros connection. The ruckus started when BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda questioned the nature of former Congress President Sonia Gandhi's relationship with Soros. "The country wants to know what is Sonia Gandhi's relationship with Soros," Nadda said.

Congress puppet of Soros: Nadda

"The Soros who donates billions of dollars to destabilize this country, the Congress becomes his puppet and raises his voice and destabilizes the country. It should be condemned," the BJP president added. Nadda also slammed the current Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks against Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Kharge had earlier accused Dhankhar of being the "biggest disruptor" of the Upper House, prompting a no-confidence motion from the opposition.

Nadda defends Rajya Sabha Chairman, criticizes Congress

Defending Dhankhar, Nadda said questioning or criticizing the Chairman's ruling is "contempt of the House or Chairman." The BJP leader denounced Kharge's remarks as "objectionable and condemnable," alleging they set a "wrong precedent." Nadda stated that Kharge has argued that he is not given the opportunity to speak in the House, although he has been called to the chamber, and the Chair has written letters to the Leader of the Opposition.

BJP accuses Congress of deflecting attention from Soros links

"But the LoP denied it and he has not participated in meetings. This shows your interest in democratic processes," he stated. On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned without transacting any business amid uproar by treasury and opposition benches over the no-trust notice against the House Chairman and the Soros issue. "I want to bring to your notice that for the last two days our people are raising the issue...What is the relationship between Soros and Sonia Gandhi?" Nadda asked.