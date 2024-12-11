Summarize Simplifying... In short A no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar has been initiated by over 50 MPs from various opposition parties, accusing him of bias towards the ruling party and disrupting proceedings.

The BJP has defended Dhankhar, with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticizing the opposition for disrespecting the Chair.

Despite the opposition's insistence on discussing allegations against Adani, they lack the majority needed to pass the motion in the Upper House. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Opposition moves no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman

'Forced to take step': Opposition on no-trust move against Dhankhar

By Chanshimla Varah 04:36 pm Dec 11, 202404:36 pm

What's the story The Congress-led opposition moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday, alleging partisan functioning of the House. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the move was necessitated due to Dhankhar's conduct, which he alleges has "damaged the pride of the nation." "We have been compelled to take this step. We have already given a notice," Kharge said.

Allegations

Kharge accuses Dhankhar of partiality and disruption

Kharge clarified that there is no "personal fight" against Dhankhar but criticized his alleged bias toward the ruling party. He accused Dhankhar of not allowing the opposition enough time to raise critical issues over the past three years. Kharge further claimed that Dhankhar acts like a "government's spokesperson" and disrupts Rajya Sabha proceedings. "He is working like the government's spokesperson...the biggest disruptor of the Rajya Sabha is the Chairperson."

Defense

BJP MPs defend Dhankhar amid no-confidence motion

The no-confidence motion against Dhankhar has drawn a furious response from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs, who have stood by the Rajya Sabha Chairman. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the opposition for disrespecting the Chair and defended Dhankhar's integrity. "You have no right to be members if you can't respect the Chair," Rijiju said, accusing Congress of siding with forces against India and questioning their alleged ties with US billionaire George Soros.

Dismissal

Notice signed by over Congress 50 MPs

The notice was signed by over 50 MPs from the Congress, West Bengal's ruling Trinamool, the Aam Aadmi Party of Arvind Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, among others. The motion is expected to be brought up in the next session because, according to Article 67 (b), a motion for the removal of the Vice President from his office requires a 14-day notice of intent on the part of members of the Rajya Sabha who are in support of the resolution.

Discussion demand

Opposition insists on discussing allegations against Adani

If the motion is moved, the opposition requires a simple majority to pass it, but they do not have enough votes in the Upper House. Out of 250 Upper House seats, the opposition INDIA bloc has only 103 members and the backing of Independent MP Kapil Sibal. No vice president has ever been impeached in India. The winter session commenced on November 25 and will continue till December 20.