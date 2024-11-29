Delhi: Rohini school receives bomb threat day after low-intensity blast
A private school in Rohini, Delhi, received a bomb threat through email on Friday. The incident comes a day after a low-intensity explosion was reported in the locality's Prashant Vihar area, near a PVR cinema. This was the second such blast in less than two months. After an exhaustive search of the school premises, officials from the Delhi Fire Service found nothing suspicious, confirming the bomb threat was a hoax.
Swift response and investigation following bomb threat
An officer from the Delhi Fire Services said, "A call was received from the Delhi Police about the bomb threat email at 10:57am After the alert, a DFS team reached the spot immediately. The police, with the help of a bomb disposal squad and dog squad, searched the entire school. Nothing suspicious was found during the search. The police have now launched an investigation into the bomb threat incident.
Blast at shop near PVR
On Thursday, a loud explosion occurred near a popular sweet shop close to a PVR multiplex in Prashant Vihar. Police reported discovering a white powder-like substance at the site. According to reports, the blast happened near the boundary wall of a park adjacent to Bansi Wala, the sweet shop. The low-intensity incident occurred approximately 40 days after an explosion at a CRPF school in the same location, which injured one person and caused panic among citizens.