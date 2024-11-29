Summarize Simplifying... In short A school in Delhi's Rohini district received a bomb threat via email, prompting an immediate search by police and bomb disposal squads.

This comes a day after a low-intensity blast near a sweet shop in Prashant Vihar, which followed a similar incident at a CRPF school 40 days prior.

No suspicious items were found at the school, and investigations into the bomb threat are ongoing.

Thursday blast was the second such blast in less than two months

Delhi: Rohini school receives bomb threat day after low-intensity blast

By Chanshimla Varah 02:33 pm Nov 29, 202402:33 pm

What's the story A private school in Rohini, Delhi, received a bomb threat through email on Friday. The incident comes a day after a low-intensity explosion was reported in the locality's Prashant Vihar area, near a PVR cinema. This was the second such blast in less than two months. After an exhaustive search of the school premises, officials from the Delhi Fire Service found nothing suspicious, confirming the bomb threat was a hoax.

Investigation underway

Swift response and investigation following bomb threat

An officer from the Delhi Fire Services said, "A call was received from the Delhi Police about the bomb threat email at 10:57am After the alert, a DFS team reached the spot immediately. The police, with the help of a bomb disposal squad and dog squad, searched the entire school. Nothing suspicious was found during the search. The police have now launched an investigation into the bomb threat incident.

Blast

Blast at shop near PVR

On Thursday, a loud explosion occurred near a popular sweet shop close to a PVR multiplex in Prashant Vihar. Police reported discovering a white powder-like substance at the site. According to reports, the blast happened near the boundary wall of a park adjacent to Bansi Wala, the sweet shop. The low-intensity incident occurred approximately 40 days after an explosion at a CRPF school in the same location, which injured one person and caused panic among citizens.